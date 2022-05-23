कर्नाटक: कांग्रेस विधायक ने जातिगत भेदभाव के खिलाफ दिया संदेश, शख्स के मुंह से निकाल कर खाया खाना

अक्सर देखा जाता है कि जाति विचारधारा को दूर करने के लिए नेता दलित के घर भोजन करते हैं। लेकिन कांग्रेस के चामराजपेट विधायक जमीर ए खान ने एक कदम आगे बढ़कर जातिगत भेदभाव के खिलाफ संदेश दिया है। विधायक का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

#WATCH Bengaluru, Karnataka: In an attempt to set an example seemingly against caste discrimination, Congress Chamarajapete MLA BZ Zameer A Khan feeds Dalit community's Swami Narayana & then eats the same chewed food by making Narayana take it out from his mouth to feed him(22.5) pic.twitter.com/7XG0ZuyCRS