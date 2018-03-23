शहर चुनें

हंगामे की वजह से आज भी संसद ठप, कांग्रेस ने SC/ST एक्ट मामले पर सरकार को घेरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 12:32 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
कुछ दिनों पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर सुनवाई करते हुए कहा था कि इस एक्ट के तहत तत्काल कार्रवाई नहीं होगी। न्यायालय का फैसला इस आधार पर आया है कि एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत दर्ज अधिकतर मामले फर्जी होते हैं और एक्ट का सहारा लेकर निर्दोष लोगों को फंसाया जाता है। सूत्र बताते हैं कि भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने एससी/एसटी मामले में केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद से बात की है। बताया जा रहा है कि सरकार जल्द ही सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करेगी। 
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फैसले के बाद देश की सियासत गर्म है। विपक्ष ने सरकार पर दलित और आदिवासी विरोधी होने का आरोप मढ़ा है वहीं सरकार के अंदर से भी पुनर्विचार याचिका की मांग उठी है। आज इस मामले को लेकर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने संसद भवन में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 

कांग्रेस नेताओं ने गांधी प्रतिमा के सामने विरोध करते हुए सरकार से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एससी/एसटी एक्ट मामले में पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल करने की मांग की है। इस दौरान कांग्रेसी सांसद 'दलितों के सम्मान में, राहुल गांधी मैदान में' नारे लगाए। वहीं दूसरी ओर टीडीपी लगातार आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रही है।

टीडीपी के सांसद नरामल्ली शिवप्रशाद मवेशियों के चरवाह की वेशभूषा में आज संसद पहुंच गए। जबकि दूसरे टीडीपी सांसद संसद भवन परिसर में विरोध कर रहे थे। इससे पहले शिवप्रसाद महिला बनकर और स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले बच्चे की वेशभूषा में संसद भवन आ चुके हैं। विपक्ष के हंगामे के बीच आज भी संसद में कामकाज नहीं हो पाया। जिसकी वजह से लोकसभा दोपहर 12 बजे तक और राज्यसभा मंगलवार 27 मार्च तक के लिए स्थगित हो गई है।

कांग्रेस के विरोध पर संसदीय कार्यमंत्री अनंत कुमार का कहना है कि राहुल गांधी केवल राजनीतिक अंक प्राप्त करना चाहते हैं और वह हर मामले पर गुमराह कर रहे हैं। भारत सरकार का साफ कहना है कि वह दलित, एससी और एसटी के साथ होने वाले किसी भी तरह के अत्याचार के खिलाफ है।



 

