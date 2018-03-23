Rahul Gandhi, wants to score a political points & mislead on every issue. Govt of India has a clear stand that it is against any kind of atrocities against Dalits, SCs & STs: Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister pic.twitter.com/yV5uMJ8tIO— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018
TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as a cattle herder to protest over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, other TDP MPs also staged protest in Parliament premises. Sivaprasad had also dressed up as a women & a school boy among others #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4WtewVdCx9— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018
देश के 6 राज्यों की 25 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान आज हो रहे हैं। सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू हुई वोटिंग शाम 4 बजे तक चलेगी।
23 मार्च 2018