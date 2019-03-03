शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   congress leader P. Chidambaram praises Modi government over ganga and Highway program

चिदंबरम ने की मोदी सरकार की तारीफ, कहा- गंगा सफाई से गर्व महसूस होता है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 08:39 AM IST
पी चिदंबरम
पी चिदंबरम
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी. चिदंबरम ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार की गंगा सफाई, राजमार्ग निर्माण एवं आधार को लेकर किए गए कार्यों की शनिवार को प्रशंसा की है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने कहा कि एक दृढ़निश्चयी प्रयास से ही गंगा नदी की सफाई हो सकी है और वह इसे लेकर 'गर्व महसूस' करते हैं। प्रत्येक सरकार कुछ पहल करती है जो कि अच्छे और लाभकारी होते हैं। 

मोदी सरकार की प्रशंसा करते हुए चिदंबरम ने कहा कि उनके राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग निर्माण कार्यक्रम को सफलता मिली है। वो प्रतिदिन हमारी सरकार (तत्कालीन यूपीए सरकार) से ज्यादा किलोमीटर सड़कें बना रहे हैं। मुझे लगता है कि अगली सरकार इससे भी अधिक बनाएगी। संप्रग सरकार के समय आधार जैसी पहल को और मजबूत बनाया गया। 
 

 



बता दें केंद्र सरकार ने गंगा सफाई के लिए एक अलग मंत्रालय बनाया हुआ है। हाल ही में केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा है कि भारत गड्ढामुक्त सड़कों वाला देश होगा और 13 महीने में ही गंगा नदी प्रदूषण से मुक्त होगी। उन्होंने कहा है कि राजमार्गों की लंबाई बढ़ी है और बिहार में भी जितने काम 50 साल में नहीं हुए उतने काम पांच साल में हुए हैं।

Recommended

Chidambaram asks PM narendra Modi to take steps to reduce tension with Pak
India News

चिदंबरम ने पीएम मोदी से पाक के साथ तनाव कम करने के लिये कदम उठाने को कहा

2 मार्च 2019

सभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Gorakhpur

एक करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों को मिली दो हजार की पहली किस्त

25 फरवरी 2019

चिदंबरम-मोदी
India News

वोट के लिए रिश्वत है पीएम किसान योजना, आज वोट के लिए नकदी दिवस: पी. चिदंबरम

24 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
पी चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम का तंज : भाजपा के पास मोदी हैं, पार्टी को किसी की सलाह की जरूरत नहीं

23 फरवरी 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम ने कहा, लोग नहीं चाहते कि कश्मीरी बने भारतीयों का हिस्सा

21 फरवरी 2019

अभिनंदन
Delhi NCR

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन ने पहली बार खोली पाकिस्तान की पोल, बोले- 'किस तरह पेश आई पाकिस्तानी सेना'

2 मार्च 2019

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
p chidambaram modi government central government ganga cleaning development program highway project पी चिदंबरम मोदी सरकार गंगा सफाई प्रशंसा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग केंद सरकार congress bjp
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

पाकिस्तान का एफ-16 किया ढेर, यह था विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन का आखिरी रेडियो मैसेज

वर्तमान का रेडियो पर आखिरी संदेश था आर-73 को सिलेक्ट (चुन) लिया है। इसके बाद उन्होंने पाकिस्तानी विमान पर आर-73 एयर-टू-एयर मिसाइल दागी और खुद भी उनके विमान में आग लग गई।

3 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रिया दत्त
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने को तैयार हुईं सुनील दत्त की बेटी प्रिया, पहले किया था इनकार

3 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

देश के सभी एयरपोर्ट पर सुरक्षा बढ़ाने के लिए अलर्ट जारी

3 मार्च 2019

Suman and Sneha who appeared in the short film 'Period. End of Sentence arrive in Delhi
India News

ऑस्कर जीतकर देश लौटीं स्नेहा और सुमन, 21 जगहों पर होगा स्वागत

3 मार्च 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

पाकिस्तान में मानसिक यातना के लंबे दौर से गुजरे विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन

3 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

राफेल हमारे पास होता तो परिणाम कुछ अलग होता : पीएम मोदी

3 मार्च 2019

Former IAS Shah Faisal urges Imran Khan to give Nobel Peace Prize
India News

पूर्व आईएएस शाह फैसल ने की इमरान खान को नोबेल का शांति पुरस्कार देने की मांग

3 मार्च 2019

सियालकोट में उड़ान भरता हुआ पाकिस्तानी एयरफोर्स का लड़ाकू विमान
India News

भारतीय समझ अपने ही पायलट की पाकिस्तानियों ने की पीट-पीटकर हत्या

2 मार्च 2019

America has asked Pakistan to respond to F-16 aircraft
India News

एफ-16: पाक के झूठ पर अमेरिका ने मांगा जवाब, फिर बेनकाब हुआ पड़ोसी मुल्क

3 मार्च 2019

Summons issued to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Editor of Caravan Magazine and the reporter
India News

कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश, कारवां पत्रिका के संपादक और रिपोर्टर को समन जारी

3 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जानिए जम्मू-कश्मीर में पांच साल के लिए बैन हुए जमात-ए-इस्लामी का इतिहास

केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के जमात-ए-इस्लामी संगठन पर पांच साल का प्रतिबंध लगाने के बाद कश्मीर में संगठन से जुड़ी कई संपत्तियों को सील कर दिया।

2 मार्च 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती 1:07

सड़क पर गुस्से में उतरी पीडीपी, केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

2 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:30

सिर्फ अभिनंदन ही नहीं ये तीन पायलट भी आए थे पाक फौज के शिकंजे में...

2 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:59

दो दिन में पाकिस्तान ने बोले ये पांच बड़े झूठ

2 मार्च 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय 0:56

कम नहीं हो रहीं चंदा कोचर और वेणुगोपाल धूत की मुश्किलें, ईडी ने की पूछताछ

2 मार्च 2019

Related

भारतीय वायु सेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

अभी दिल्ली में हैं विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन, जानें अब उनके साथ आगे क्या होगा

2 मार्च 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

पुलवामा हमला : रूस के रक्षा मंत्री ने निर्मला सीतारमण को फोन कर जताई संवेदना

3 मार्च 2019

मिराज विमान
India News

एयर स्ट्राइक पर बड़ा खुलासा, वायुसेना ने तबाह की थीं जैश की चार इमारतें

2 मार्च 2019

pak army ISI non intentions, warns of poisoning of ration of Indian security forces in Kashmir
India News

पाक आर्मी व आईएसआई का ना-पाक इरादा, कश्मीर में भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों के राशन में जहर मिलाने का अलर्ट

3 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली में आप के गठबंधन की राह अभी खुली है
India News

दिल्ली: 'आप' ने इसलिए नहीं किया एक सीट पर उम्मीदवार का एलान, चार फॉर्मूलों की चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

एफ-16 फाइटर जेट
India News

लॉकहीड मार्टिन ने खोली पाक के एक और झूठ की पोल, भारत पर मुकदमा करने के दावे का किया खंडन

2 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.