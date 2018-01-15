Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Congress is not politicising justice loya death says spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi

लोकतंत्र बचाने के लिए जज लोया की मौत की जांच जरूरी, राजनीति की बात नहीं: कांग्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 06:04 PM IST
Congress is not politicising justice loya death says spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi
कांग्रेस ने जस्टिस लोया की मौत पर राजनीति करने के आरोपों को नकारते हुए कहा कि इस संवदेनशील मामले की जांच होनी चाहिए क्योंकि यह लोकतंत्र के लिए जरूरी है।

सोमवार को प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस करते हुए कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी ने कहा 'हम जज लोया की मौत को राजनीतिक मुद्दा नहीं बना रहे हैं। अगर कोई मामला लोकतंत्र के एक हिस्से पर चोट करता है तो ऐसे मामले की जांच होनी चाहिए या नहीं यह लोया परिवार पर निर्भर नहीं करता क्योंकि लोकतंत्र को बचाने के लिए यह जरूरी है।'
 

बता दें कि इससे पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी एक दिन पहले प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर जस्टिस लोया की मौत की जांच की मांग की थी।

गौरतलब है कि जज लोया 1 दिसंबर, 2014 को नागपुर में अपने सहकर्मी की बेटी की शादी में शामिल होने गए थे। वहीं उनकी संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हुई थी। यह मामला तब सुर्खियों में आया जब पिछले साल नवंबर में लोया की बहन ने इसे सोहराबुद्दीन केस से जोड़ते हुए उनकी मौत की परिस्थितियों पर शक जाहिर किया।

RELATED

वहीं कांग्रेस की प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस पर भाजपा ने भी पलटवार कर दिया है। भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा कि जो मामला न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है और कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट में उस पर सुनवाई होनी है उस मुद्दे को लेकर प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस करने का सीधा अर्थ है कि कांग्रेस को न्यायिक व्यवस्‍था में विश्वास नहीं है और वो कोर्ट को दबाव में लेना चाहती है।
congress abhishek singhvi justice loya

Spotlight

twinkle khanna on akshay kumar next film padman and padmaavat
Bollywood

क्या 'पद्मावत' से डर गई ट्विंकल, 'पैडमैन' को लेकर दिया ये बड़ा बयान

15 जनवरी 2018

anurag kashyap film mukkabaaz day 3 collection
Bollywood

दमदार स्क्रिप्ट का 'मुक्काबाज' को मिला फायदा, वीकेंड पर बढ़ा कलेक्शन

15 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan dream project mahabharat will be divided into 5 movies
Bollywood

2018 के बाद 10 साल तक कोई और फिल्म नहीं करेंगे आमिर, जान लीजिए क्या है वजह

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss winners of all seasons salman khan
Television

कोई ढाबा चला रहा तो कोई बन गया नेता, जानिए क्या कर रहे हैं Bigg Boss के पिछले विजेता

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale puneesh sharma and bandgi kalra performed
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले में पुनीश-बंदगी की सिजलिंग परफॉर्मेंस, रोमांस से पानी में लगा दी आग

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale winner shilpa shinde 5th female contestant
Television

Bigg Boss 11: कॉलेज ड्रॉपआउट शिल्पा बनीं 5वीं फीमेल विजेता, इन 4 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने भी जीता था शो

15 जनवरी 2018

This Is Why Castor Seeds Are Considered As Natural Anti Pregnancy Pill
Healthy Food

गर्भनिरोधक गोली नहीं, बस खाएं ये चीज, नहीं होंगी प्रेग्नेंट

15 जनवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Fitness Routine
Fitness

ये है नील नितिन मुकेश की 'चोर बॉडी' का राज़...

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ISRO for post of Junior Research Fellow
Government Jobs

इसरो में जूनियर रिसर्च फेलो बनने का मौका, ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Social Welfare Department for post of Anganwadi worker and others
Government Jobs

बिहार के समाज कल्याण विभाग में बंपर वैकेंसी, 10वीं और 8वीं पास के लिए भी मौका

15 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Won’t challenge discharge of officers in Sohrabuddin case says CBI
India News

सोहराबुद्दीन मामले में बंजारा और दूसरे IPS अधिकारियों की रिहाई को नहीं देंगे चुनौती : CBI

सोहराबुद्दीन शेख मुठभेड़ मामले में किसी भी आईपीएस अधिकारी की हालिया रिहाई को केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) चुनौती नहीं देगा। सीबीआई ने यह बात सोमवार को बांबे हाईकोर्ट में कही।

15 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan contacted his indian based spy for revenge to protest Bipin Rawat`s comment
India News

बिपिन रावत के कड़े तेवर से डरा पाक, चुपके से बदला लेने के लिए बेचैन

15 जनवरी 2018

on army day general bipin rawat targeted Pakistan on border infiltration
India News

आर्मी डे पर रावत ने पाक को चेताया- हमें मजबूर किया तो मजबूत कार्रवाई करेंगे

15 जनवरी 2018

Congress take a dig at PM modi and netanyahu meeting is Hugplomacy 
India News

मोदी के नेतन्याहू को गले लगाने पर कांग्रेस ने उड़ाया मजाक, भाजपा बोली- नीच मानसिकता

14 जनवरी 2018

ITBP get air wing to keep eye on Pakistan to China border area
India News

पाक और चीन के बॉर्डर एरिया में होगी हवाई चौकसी, ITBP को मिली जिम्मेदारी

15 जनवरी 2018

Justice Loya son Anuj Loya didnt want any probe in case
India News

जस्टिस लोया के बेटे ने कहा- पिता की मौत पर किसी पर शक नहीं, परिवार को परेशान न करें

15 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi projected as lord rama and modi as ravana in amethi controversial poster
India News

राहुल के अमेठी दौरे से पहले विवादित पोस्टर, पीएम मोदी को बताया 'रावण'

15 जनवरी 2018

SC bar council says judges resolve the issue and everything is okay in judiciary
India News

SC में 'अब सब ठीक', बार काउंसिल बोला- सुलझ गई घर की लड़ाई

15 जनवरी 2018

Kashmir dispute may solve with Israeli policy
India News

नजरियाः कश्मीर में इसराइल दिखा रहा है भारत को रास्ता?

15 जनवरी 2018

congress president Rahul Gandhi slams bjp for India's migrant workers passport issue
India News

नारंगी पासपोर्ट पर राहुल खफा, बोले- एक बार फिर भाजपा की भेदभावपूर्ण सोच का पता चला

14 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

मुंबई वाले 'बिल्ली मौसी' से सीख रहे ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन करना!

मुंबई ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो डाला है जिसमें एक बिल्ली ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन करते दिख रही है। इस वीडियो के जरिए ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने वालों को मुंबई पुलिस ने एक अनोखी सीख दी है।

15 जनवरी 2018

A facial authentication feature for adhar card 1:01

चेहरा बनेगा आधार की नई पहचान

15 जनवरी 2018

ARMY CHIEF BIPIN RAWAT ADDRESSED AT PARADE GROUND IN NEW DELHI 4:45

सेना दिवस पर जनरल रावत की पाकिस्तान को दो टूक, ‘सबक सिखाने को देते रहेंगे जवाब’

15 जनवरी 2018

KNOW ALL ABOUT ARMY HERITAGE MUSEUM OF SHIMLA 3:12

हिंदुस्तानी सेनाओं का पूरा इतिहास देखिए इस तीन मिनट के वीडियो में

15 जनवरी 2018

Republic day rehearsals from Rajpath 3:22

VIDEO: गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले राजपथ पर खास तैयारियां

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Congress MP Sushmita Dev slams BJP for Haryana rape cases
India News

कांग्रेस सांसद बोलीं- 'बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ' सिर्फ प्रचार; रेप पर जवाब क्यों नहीं देती भाजपा

15 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi projected as lord rama and modi as ravana in amethi controversial poster
India News

राहुल के अमेठी दौरे से पहले विवादित पोस्टर, पीएम मोदी को बताया 'रावण'

15 जनवरी 2018

Congress take a dig at PM modi and netanyahu meeting is Hugplomacy 
India News

मोदी के नेतन्याहू को गले लगाने पर कांग्रेस ने उड़ाया मजाक, भाजपा बोली- नीच मानसिकता

14 जनवरी 2018

jobless youth will get Rs 5000 monthly allowance if Congress becomes power in Tripura 
India News

त्रिपुरा: सत्ता में आने पर बेरोजगारों को 5000 रुपये मासिक भत्ता देगी कांग्रेस

13 जनवरी 2018

BJP is raising irrelevant issues in Karnataka says CM Siddaramaiah
India News

राहुल से मुलाकात के बाद बोले सिद्धारमैया- भाजपा के पास हिंदुत्व ही बचा है चुनावी मुद्दा

13 जनवरी 2018

'Hollow' claims of government to save the poor from the cold '
Maharajganj

‘गरीबों को ठंड से बचाने के सरकार के दावे खोखले’

13 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.