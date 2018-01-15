If a matter impinges on a vital organ of democracy like this then the demand for enquiry is a demand by responsible stakeholders and is not dependent on whether family member A wants it & family member B does not want it: Abhishek Singhvi, Congress on CBI Judge BH Loya's death pic.twitter.com/rC2RQ6wGQg— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018
सोहराबुद्दीन शेख मुठभेड़ मामले में किसी भी आईपीएस अधिकारी की हालिया रिहाई को केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) चुनौती नहीं देगा। सीबीआई ने यह बात सोमवार को बांबे हाईकोर्ट में कही।
15 जनवरी 2018
