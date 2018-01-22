Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Congress announces screening committees for Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections 2018

कांग्रेस ने त्रिपुरा, मेघालय, नागालैंड चुनावों के लिए स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी बनाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 10:18 PM IST
Congress announces screening committees for Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections 2018
कांग्रेस मुख्यालय
कांग्रेस ने त्रिपुरा, मेघालय और नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी का गठन कर दिया है। यह कमेटी चुनाव के लिए संभावित उम्मीदवारों का चयन करेगी। जिन्हें विधानसभा चुनाव में टिकट दिया जा सकता है।

त्रिपुरा के लिए बनाई गई चुनाव स्क्रीनिंग समिति में वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता मुकुल वासनिक, शकील अहमद खान और अमिताभ चक्रवर्ती शामिल हैं। वहीं मेघालय के लिए बनाई गई समिति में ऑस्कर फर्नांडिस, तमरत ध्वज साहु और मीनाक्षी नटराजन होंगे। 

वहीं नागालैंड चुनाव के लिए बनाई गई कांग्रेस स्क्रीनिंग समिति में कुमारी शैलजा, गौरव गोगोई और मौसम नूर शामिल हैं। 
 

congress assembly elections 2018

