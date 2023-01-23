Kiren Rijiju: 'जजों को जनता की जांच का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता', कॉलेजियम विवाद के बीच रिजिजू का बड़ा बयान

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
केंद्र सरकार और सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम के बीच जारी टकराव थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। इस बीच केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कहा है कि भारत में लोकतंत्र सिर्फ जीवित ही नहीं, बल्कि मजबूती से आगे चले, उसके लिए एक मजबूत और आजाद न्यायपालिका का होना जरूरी है। न्यायपालिका की आजादी को कमजार या उसके अधिकार, सम्मान और गरिमा को कम करेंगे, तो लोकतंत्र सफल नहीं होगा।
#WATCH | "After becoming judges, they don't have to face elections or scrutiny by the public," says Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/4aLPjLoGrk— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023
