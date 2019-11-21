शहर चुनें

CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde : Must do study concerning the future of artificial intelligence in law

चीफ जस्टिस ने 'आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस' पर किया आगाह, बोले-इस पर गंभीर अध्ययन जरूरी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 07:57 PM IST
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde - फोटो : Twitter
देश के नए चीफ जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबड़े ने न्यायिक क्षेत्र में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (एआई) के भविष्य को लेकर आगाह किया है। उन्होंने गुरुवार को कहा कि कानून के क्षेत्र में एआई के भविष्य को लेकर गंभीर अध्ययन होना चाहिए। खासतौर से हमें यह देखना होगा कि न्यायिक फैसले लेने में यह कैसे मददगार हो सकता है। मगर यह भी ध्यान रखना होगा कि यह उसका विकल्प न बन जाए। 
सीजेआई ने कहा कि देश के नागरिकों में सूचना व तकनीक का अत्यधिक उपयोग हो रहा है। ऐसे में हमें भी न्यायिक फैसलों में आईटी और इससे जुड़ी सेवाओं की मदद लेने पर फोकस करना चाहिए। 
ai cji cji sa bobde chief justice of india justice bobde justice sharad arvind bobde sharad arvind bobde artificial intelligence
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

