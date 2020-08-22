शहर चुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में अधिकारी के घर छापेमारी, एक करोड़ रुपये नकद और तीन किलो सोना जब्त

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 08:46 AM IST
तीन किलो सोना और दो किलो चांदी जब्त
तीन किलो सोना और दो किलो चांदी जब्त - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
सीआईडी ने आंध्र प्रदेश के खाजिपत में रहने वाले एपीसीओ (स्टेट हैंडलूम वीवर कॉपरेटिव सोसाइटी) के पूर्व चेयरमैन गुज्जाला श्रीनिवासुलु के घर पर छापा मारा। सीआईडी ने कल श्रीनिवासुलु के आवास पर ये छापा मारा। गुज्जाला के आवास से तीन किलो सोना, दो किलो चांदी, एक करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा नकद और प्रॉपर्टी दस्तावेज जब्त किए गए हैं।
cid gold silver cash property documents andhra pradesh gujjula srinivas apco chairman

