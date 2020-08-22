आंध्र प्रदेश में अधिकारी के घर छापेमारी, एक करोड़ रुपये नकद और तीन किलो सोना जब्त

Andhra Pradesh: CID raided the residence of Gujjala Srinivasulu, former chairman of APCO (State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society) in Khajipet, yesterday. 3 kgs of gold, 2 kgs of silver, more than Rs 1 crore of cash & property documents have been seized from his residence. pic.twitter.com/ASUe02lA4C