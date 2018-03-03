शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan hospitalised in Apollo Hospital in Chennai

केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन की तबीयत बिगड़ी, चेन्नई के अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 12:27 PM IST
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan hospitalised in Apollo Hospital in Chennai
केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन को तबीयत खराब होने की शिकायत पर शनिवार सुबह चेन्नई के अपोलो अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उसके स्वास्‍थ्य को लेकर अस्पताल की ओर से कोई आधिकारिक बुलेटिन जारी नहीं किया गया है। हालांकि सूत्रों का दावा है कि संक्रमण विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों की एक टीम उनके स्वास्‍थ्य का मुआयना कर रही है।
72 वर्षीय विजयन शुक्रवार को आदिवासी युवा मधु चिंडकी के घर गए थे। रोटी चुराने के आरोप में भीड़ ने मधु की हत्या कर दी थी। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया था।
chief minister apollo hospital kerala cm

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

comedian kapil sharma share his new vanity van pics
Bollywood

नया शो मिलते ही मालामाल हुए कपिल शर्मा, एक झटके में खरीद डाली करोड़ों की वैनिटी वैन

3 मार्च 2018

Anushka Sharma starr film pari has not released in Pakistan
Bollywood

'अय्यारी' और पैडमैन' के बाद पाकिस्तान में बैन हुई 'परी', वजह कर देगी हैरान

3 मार्च 2018

This sixty six year old man has amazing body See these pictures
Weird Stories

66 साल का ये शख्स शर्टलेस हो जाए तो सलमान खान भी फेल, इनकी बॉडी के दीवाने हैं नौजवान

3 मार्च 2018

a r rahman bonds with hans zimmer at oscar concert
Bollywood

Oscars 2018: फिर से ऑस्कर में गूंजेगा एआर रहमान का गाना, तस्वीरें शेयर कर लिखा- 'कैचिंग अप'

3 मार्च 2018

monthly rashiphal march horoscope 2018
Predictions

मार्च का महीना सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा, जानिए मासिक राशिफल

3 मार्च 2018

Person who has two wives government ready to give reward here
Weird Stories

यहां एक बीवी रखने पर होता है नुकसान, दो पत्नियां होने पर सरकार खुद देती है बड़ा इनाम

3 मार्च 2018

Abhishek Bachchan faces camera after 2 years in film Manmarziyaan big b holik dehan pics
Bollywood

2 साल बाद अभिषेक बच्चन को मिली बड़े बजट की फिल्म, बेटे की तरक्की के लिए बिग बी ने मांगी दुआ

3 मार्च 2018

box office collection day 1 anushka sharma film pari
Bollywood

Box Office COllection: डराने में कामयाब रही अनुष्का की 'परी', वीकेंड में बढ़ सकती है कमाई

3 मार्च 2018

south indian film will not release in karnataka from march 9
Bollywood

दर्शकों को लिए बुरी खबर, इस राज्य के सिनेमाघरों में अब नहीं रिलीज होगी कोई फिल्म

3 मार्च 2018

birthday special Shraddha Kapoor break up with farhan akhtar
Bollywood

B'day Spl: श्रद्धा कपूर के अफेयर से परेशान पिता ने घर से खींचकर कर दिया था बाहर, बाद में दी ये सफाई

3 मार्च 2018

Most Read

BJP's Ram Madhav address media and give credit to PM Modi
India News

राम माधव ने पूर्वोत्तर में मिली जीत का सेहरा PM के सिर बांधा, कहा पूरब में चली मोदी लहर

पूर्वोत्तर प्रभारी और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव ने चुनावी नतीजों पर खुशी जाहिर की है। नतीजों से पहले अगरतला में एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के जरिये उन्होंने मीडिया से बात की। बीजेपी इस जीत का श्रेय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को दिया।

3 मार्च 2018

political statement regarding Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Election 2018
India News

North East Election Result:बीजेपी में जश्न शुरू, नतीजों के साथ बयानबाजी हुई तेज

3 मार्च 2018

NPF and its alliance parties choose TR Zeliang as their chief minister candidate
India News

भाजपा को रोकने के लिए एनपीएफ ने चला बड़ा दांव, जेलियांग को बनाया CM उम्मीदवार

3 मार्च 2018

Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Businessmen take into custody by SIT
India News

गौरी लंकेश हत्याकांड में पहली कामयाबी, 5 महीने बाद हुई पहली गिरफ्तारी

3 मार्च 2018

meghalaya, tripura and nagaland election liv:voting will be start from 8 am
India News

Election Result 2018: त्रिपुरा में भाजपा, मेघालय में कांग्रेस और नगालैंड में एनपीएफ आगे

3 मार्च 2018

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Churachandpur manipur
India News

मणिपुर में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.7 की तीव्रता

3 मार्च 2018

CBI questioned Karti Chidambaram in INX media case
India News

INX मीडिया केस: CBI ने सबूत सामने रख कार्ति चिदंबरम से की 7 घंटे पूछताछ

2 मार्च 2018

Hyderabad women Mohammadi Begum returns from Pakistan after EAM Sushma Swaraj help 
India News

पति धोखे से ले गया था पाकिस्तान, सुषमा की मदद से देश लौटकर सुनाई आपबीती

1 मार्च 2018

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wants to get remarry 
India News

पत्नी से दोबारा शादी करना चाहते हैं उमर अब्दुल्ला, हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा जवाब

2 मार्च 2018

Railway passengers will not to pay MDR if they take train tickets with Debit Card and credit cards
India News

रेल यात्रियों को मिला होली का तोहफा, कार्ड से टिकट लेने पर नहीं देनी होगी बैंक फीस

2 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

अगरतला में बीजेपी दफ्तर पर जश्न, मेघालय और नगालैंड में करीबी मुकाबला

पूर्वोत्तर के तीन राज्यों में मतों की गिनती चल रही है। त्रिपुरा में जहां बीजेपी और लेफ्ट के बीच कांटे का मुकाबला देखने को मिल रहा है, वहीं मेघालय और नागालैंड में भी सत्ता की लड़ाई बेहद नजदीकी है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

3 मार्च 2018

know the benefits of one election across india 3:01

पूरे देश में एक साथ चुनाव के हैं ये फायदे

3 मार्च 2018

Watch BSF jawans soak in spirit of 'Holi' 3:02

VIDEO: बॉर्डर पर सैनिकों ने ऐसे मनाई होली, जमकर किया डांस

3 मार्च 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi urges AIMIM workers to work for elimination of BJP in Telangana 01:29

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने लोगों से की ये अपील, बीजेपी को कहा...

3 मार्च 2018

BSF personnel exchange sweets with Bangladeshi troops on Holi in Agartala 01:02

VIDEO: बांग्लादेश के जवानों के साथ BSF ने ऐसे मनाई होली

3 मार्च 2018

Recommended

behind bar to corrupt people
Pithoragarh

भ्रष्टाचारियों को जेल से बाहर नहीं आने देंगे : त्रिवेंद्र

19 फरवरी 2018

even assurance, cm avoid to come employees program
Dehradun

जानिए, निगम कर्मचारियों के अधिवेशन में हां कहने के बाद भी क्यों नहीं आए मुख्यमंत्री

17 फरवरी 2018

Yogi Adityanath Said, Left Front government promoting terror in Tripura
India News

योगी आदित्यनाथ बोले- त्रिपुरा में आतंक को बढ़ावा दे रही वाममोर्चा सरकार

13 फरवरी 2018

CM trivendra singh Rawat won the game
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत का यह अवतार देख सब रह रह गए हैरान

13 फरवरी 2018

CM trivendra singh Rawat plays badminton
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत का यह अवतार देख सब रह गए हैरान

13 फरवरी 2018

Chief ministers helpline launched for officers
Azamgarh

मुख्यमंत्री हेल्पलाइन से कम होगा अधिकारियों का बोझ

13 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.