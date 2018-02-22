गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर को मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि वह गोवा का आज बजट पेश कर सकते हैं। पैंक्रियाज की बीमारी के इलाज के लिए परिकर 15 फरवरी से मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। इससे पहले गोवा विधानसभा के डिप्टी स्पीकर माइकल लोबो ने जानकारी दी थी कि परिकर की हालत स्थिर है। उनकी सेहत में सुधार हो रहा है।मीडिया रिपोर्टों में दावा किया गया कि परिकर को इलाज के लिए अमेरिका ले जाया जा सकता है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर से लीलावती अस्पतला में मुलाकात की थी। इसके बाद से ही कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि गोवा के सीएम किसी गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं। बात दें कि सोशल मीडिया में मनोहर परिकर को किसी गंभीर बीमारी होने की चर्चा चल रही है।

परिकर को पिछले दिनों पेट में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद एक स्थानीय अस्पताल में दाखिल किया गया था। वहां आराम नहीं मिला तो इसके बाद उन्हें गुरुवार शाम लीलावती अस्पताल में लाया गया।

Chief Minister #ManoharParrikar arrives in Goa, is expected to table the budget today. pic.twitter.com/DBYcZyJ9Ah