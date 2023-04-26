Notifications

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Amit Shah Talked to Bhupesh Baghel assured all possible help Know All about it

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: नक्सली हमले के बाद अमित शाह ने की भूपेश बघेल से बात, हरसंभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अभिषेक दीक्षित Updated Wed, 26 Apr 2023 04:00 PM IST
सीएम बघेल ने बताया कि दंतेवाड़ा के थाना अरनपुर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत माओवादी कैडर की उपस्थिति की सूचना पर नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के लिए पहुंचे डीआरजी बल पर आईईडी विस्फोट से हमारे 10 डीआरजी जवान एवं एक चालक के शहीद होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Amit Shah Talked to Bhupesh Baghel assured all possible help Know All about it
Amit Shah, Bhupesh Baghel - फोटो : Amar Ujala
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में बुधवार को एक नक्सली हमले में 10 जवान शहीद हो गए। आईईडी धमाके में एक नागरिक के भी मारे जाने की खबर है। सभी जवान डीआरजी (डिस्ट्रिक्ट रिजर्व गार्ड) के हैं। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल से बात की। उन्होंने दंतेवाड़ा जिले के अरनपुर के पास नक्सली हमले में वीर गति को प्राप्त 10 डीआरजी (जिला रिजर्व गार्ड) जवानों की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने छत्तीसगढ़ CM को हर संभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया।







इससे पहले सीएम बघेल ने बताया कि दंतेवाड़ा के थाना अरनपुर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत माओवादी कैडर की उपस्थिति की सूचना पर नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के लिए पहुंचे डीआरजी बल पर आईईडी विस्फोट से हमारे 10 डीआरजी जवान एवं एक चालक के शहीद होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। हम सब प्रदेशवासी उन्हें अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं। उनके परिवारों के साथ दुःख में हम सब साझेदार हैं। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

