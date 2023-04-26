Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: नक्सली हमले के बाद अमित शाह ने की भूपेश बघेल से बात, हरसंभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में बुधवार को एक नक्सली हमले में 10 जवान शहीद हो गए। आईईडी धमाके में एक नागरिक के भी मारे जाने की खबर है। सभी जवान डीआरजी (डिस्ट्रिक्ट रिजर्व गार्ड) के हैं। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल से बात की। उन्होंने दंतेवाड़ा जिले के अरनपुर के पास नक्सली हमले में वीर गति को प्राप्त 10 डीआरजी (जिला रिजर्व गार्ड) जवानों की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने छत्तीसगढ़ CM को हर संभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया।

#WATCH | On reports of an IED attack by naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, claiming the lives of 11 personnel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last… https://t.co/n1YV67sIoi pic.twitter.com/CC8Dj0uAca