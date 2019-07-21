शहर चुनें

Chandrayaan-2 mission launch rehearsal completed, performance normal: Isro

भारत इतिहास रचने को फिर तैयार, चंद्रयान-2 का प्रक्षेपण कल, इसरो के जीएसएलवी का रिहर्सल पूरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 05:14 AM IST
Chandrayaan-2 mission launch rehearsal completed, performance normal: Isro
इसरो ने चंद्रयान-2 के लॉन्च व्हीकल जीएसएलवी मार्क 3-एम1 का लॉन्च रिहर्सल पूरा कर लिया है और इसका प्रदर्शन सामान्य पाया गया है। इसरो के मुताबिक चंद्रयान-2 का प्रक्षेपण सोमवार दोपहर  2.43 बजे किया जाएगा।
तकनीकी खराबी के कारण 15 जुलाई को आखिरी समय में इसका प्रक्षेपण रोक दिया गया था। बाद में वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि लॉन्च व्हीकल में तकनीकी खराबी के कारण ही प्रक्षेपण रोका गया था। वैज्ञानिकों ने इसरो की इस बात के लिए तारीफ की कि बड़ी दुर्घटना होने के बजाय प्रक्षेपण कुछ समय के लिए टाल दिया गया। 

isro chandrayaan chandrayaan 2 gslv mark iii m1 chandrayaan 2 launch chandrayaan 2 launch time
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

