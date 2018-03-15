शहर चुनें

चंद्रबाबू नायडू बोले- पूरे देश में एंटी बीजेपी-मोदी की लहर, उपचुनाव का दिया हवाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 11:30 AM IST
Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu
टीडीपी अध्यक्ष और आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने अपनी पार्टी के सांसदों के साथ टेलीकॉन्फ्रेंस की। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आंध्र प्रदेश में वही दोहराने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, जो उन्होंने तमिलनाडु में किया।
नायडू ने कहा कि आंध्र प्रदेश के लोगों की मांगें मानने की बजाय बीजेपी हमारे खिलाफ जगन मोहन रेड्डी और पवन कल्यान का सहारा ले रही है। इस समय पूरे देश में एंटी मोदी और एंटी बीजेपी की लहर है। बुधवार को यूपी और बिहार के नतीजे इसका उदाहरण हैं।

आपको बता दें कि वित्तमंत्री ने टीडीपी सांसदों और आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा उनके राज्य को विशेष दर्जा देने की मांग पर विचार करके निर्णय लिया था। निर्णय में अरुण जेटली ने विशेष दर्जा जैसी स्थिति से बचते हुए विशेष पैकेज देने की घोषणा की थी लेकिन टीडीपी के प्रमुख और राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू इतने भर से संतुष्ट नहीं हुए थे।

उन्होंने बुधवार सात मार्च को एनडीए के मंत्रिमंडल से अपने मंत्रियों को हटाने का संकेत देते हुए उनके इस्तीफे की घोषणा की थी।

 

 

