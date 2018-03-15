चंद्रबाबू नायडू बोले- पूरे देश में एंटी बीजेपी-मोदी की लहर, उपचुनाव का दिया हवाला

'Instead of giving what AP people are rightfully asking, BJP is resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy & Pawan Kalyan against us.There is strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across country. Yesterday’s UP and Bihar by-poll results are an example of that' said CM Chandrababu Naidu— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018
यूपी उपचुनावों में जीत से उत्साहित समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती से मिलने पहुंचे। यह मुलाकात मायावती के आवास पर बुधवार को हुई।
15 मार्च 2018