Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu broke his one-day hunger strike. The CM was observing the fast against 'Centre's non-cooperation with the state' #AndhraPradesh #SpecialStatus pic.twitter.com/RPoZ8zIEP5 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2018

Centre wants to take AP into their hold, similar to what they did with Tamil Nadu. I will not let that happen. Center is colluding with YSRCP, as they are afraid that we will not bow in front of them: AP CM after ending his fast over 'Centre's non-cooperation with the state' — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2018

This is fight for justice, there is no compromise on that. It is not mistake of our people, you divided the state on unscientific basis,now it is your responsibility to fulfill promises. NDA-BJP cannot play politics day in & day out it is not good for nation: AP CM #SpecialStatus pic.twitter.com/kwExPZoTsY — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2018

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने अपना अनशन खत्म कर दिया है। तेलगु देशम पार्टी प्रमुख चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा नहीं दिए जाने को केंद्र सरकार का असहयोग करार देते हुए शुक्रवार को विजयवाड़ा में एक दिवसीय अनशन पर बैठे थे। बता दें कि आज चंद्रबाबू नायडू का जन्मदिन भी है।नायडु ने डॉ. बीआर आंबेडकर को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने के बाद इंदिया गांधी स्टेडियम में अनशन पर बैठे। इस मौके पर उनके साथ टीडीपी सांसद और विधायक भी अनशन पर बैठे। साथ ही कई ऐसे संगठनों ने भी अनशन में हिस्सा लिया, जो लंबे समय से प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग करते रहे हैं।एक बच्चे के हाथों से जूस पीकर अपना अनशन तोड़ने के बाद नायडू ने वहां उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा, "मैं राज्य के हितों से समझौता नहीं करूंगा। सभी तरह के संघ और संगठन यहां पहुंचे और उन्होंने हमारे साथ एकजुटता जताई। यह ऐतिहासिक है। लेकिन, कुछ राजनीतिक दलों नहीं आए, क्योंकि उनके एजेंडे अलग हैं।"नायडू ने कहा, "केंद्र सरकार आंध्र प्रदेश को अपने प्रभाव में रखना चाहती है जैसा उन्होंने तमिलनाडु के साथ किया। मैं ऐसा नहीं होने दूंगा। केंद्र वाईएसआर कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ साजिश रच रही है, क्योंकि उन्हें मालूम है कि हम उनके सामने नहीं झुकेंगे।चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने विशेष राज्य के दर्जे पर कहा, "ये इंसाफ की लड़ाई है, इस पर कोई समझौता नहीं होगा। ये हमारे लोगों का दोष नहीं है, आपने राज्य का बटवारा अवैज्ञानिक आधार पर कर दिया, अब यह आपकी जिम्मेदारी है कि आप अपने वादों को निभाए। एनडीए-बीजेपी हमेशा राजनीति का खेल नहीं खेल सकती, यह देश के लिए अच्छा नहीं है।"