अनशन खत्म कर चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- विशेष राज्य का दर्जा इंसाफ की लड़ाई है, कोई समझौता नहीं होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विजयवाड़ा Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 09:35 PM IST
चंद्रबाबू नायडू
चंद्रबाबू नायडू - फोटो : ANI
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने अपना अनशन खत्म कर दिया है। तेलगु देशम पार्टी प्रमुख चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा नहीं दिए जाने को केंद्र सरकार का असहयोग करार देते हुए शुक्रवार को विजयवाड़ा में एक दिवसीय अनशन पर बैठे थे। बता दें कि आज चंद्रबाबू नायडू का जन्मदिन भी है। 



नायडु ने डॉ. बीआर आंबेडकर को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने के बाद इंदिया गांधी स्टेडियम में अनशन पर बैठे। इस मौके पर उनके साथ टीडीपी सांसद और विधायक भी अनशन पर बैठे। साथ ही कई ऐसे संगठनों ने भी अनशन में हिस्सा लिया, जो लंबे समय से प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग करते रहे हैं। 

एक बच्चे के हाथों से जूस पीकर अपना अनशन तोड़ने के बाद नायडू ने वहां उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा, "मैं राज्य के हितों से समझौता नहीं करूंगा। सभी तरह के संघ और संगठन यहां पहुंचे और उन्होंने हमारे साथ एकजुटता जताई। यह ऐतिहासिक है। लेकिन, कुछ राजनीतिक दलों नहीं आए, क्योंकि उनके एजेंडे अलग हैं।" 

नायडू ने कहा, "केंद्र सरकार आंध्र प्रदेश को अपने प्रभाव में रखना चाहती है जैसा उन्होंने तमिलनाडु के साथ किया। मैं ऐसा नहीं होने दूंगा। केंद्र वाईएसआर कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ साजिश रच रही है, क्योंकि उन्हें मालूम है कि हम उनके सामने नहीं झुकेंगे। 




चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने विशेष राज्य के दर्जे पर कहा, "ये इंसाफ की लड़ाई है, इस पर कोई समझौता नहीं होगा। ये हमारे लोगों का दोष नहीं है, आपने राज्य का बटवारा अवैज्ञानिक आधार पर कर दिया, अब यह आपकी जिम्मेदारी है कि आप अपने वादों को निभाए। एनडीए-बीजेपी हमेशा राजनीति का खेल नहीं खेल सकती, यह देश के लिए अच्छा नहीं है।" 



 

