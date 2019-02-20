Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier: There is no scandal with #Rafale, we had the request for 36 aircraft and we are going to deliver it. If Government of India wants more aircraft, we will be more than pleased to deliver. pic.twitter.com/Y3bdvHmTGF— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier at #AeroIndia2019 in Bengaluru: We are more than proud to show today in our stand what we have produced in Nagpur, the first Falcon 2000 cockpit manufactured under the 'Make in India' policy in one year. pic.twitter.com/HGYbxfhUZ4— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
द लास्ट पोस्ट एक ऐसी विशिष्ट धुन है, जो सैकड़ों सालों से अस्तित्व में है। आइए जानते हैं इसके आम से खास होने की कहानी
20 फरवरी 2019