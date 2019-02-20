शहर चुनें

राफेल सौदा : दसॉल्ट के सीईओ बोले - डील में नहीं हुआ कोई घोटाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 06:00 PM IST
दसॉल्ट एविएशन के सीईओ एरिक ट्रैपियर
दसॉल्ट एविएशन के सीईओ एरिक ट्रैपियर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दसॉल्ट एविएशन के सीईओ एरिक ट्रैपियर ने राफेल सौदे में घोटाले की बातों को अफवाह बताया है। ट्रैपियर बंगलुरू में आयोजित हो रहे एशिया के सबसे बड़े एयर शो 'एयरो इंडिया 2019' में मौजूद थे। उन्होंने कहा कि राफेल सौदे में कोई घोटाला नहीं हुआ है। ट्रैपियर ने कहा, 'हमसे 36 एयरक्राफ्ट का अनुरोध किया गया था और हम उनकी डिलिवरी करने जा रहे हैं। अगर बारत सरकार और एयरक्राफ्ट चाहती है तो हमें उनकी मांग पूरी करने में खुशी होगी।'
आगे पढ़ें

मेक इन इंडिया के तहत एक साल में तैयार हुआ फाल्कन 2000 कॉकपिट
rafale deal dassault aviation ceo of dassault aviation eric trappier no scandal in rafale deal aero india 2019 falcon 2000 cockpit make in india nagpur
महबूबा मुफ्ती पर भड़के गिरिराज सिंह, बोले छोड़ दें पाकिस्तान प्रेम

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती पर हमला बोला है। गिरिराज सिंह ने महबूबा मुफ्ती को कहा है कि वो पाकिस्तान प्रेम छोड़ दें। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

20 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:12

बना चुके हैं दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा, किसी भी पत्थर में फूंक देते हैं जान

20 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:39

रुला देगी शहीद मेजर विभूति और निकिता की अमर प्रेम कहानी

20 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:52

आतंक के खिलाफ साथ-साथ खड़े हुए भारत और सऊदी अरब

20 फरवरी 2019

वायु सेना 2:21

बंगलूरू में एयर शो के दौरान दिखी भारतीय वायुसेना की ताकत

20 फरवरी 2019

