दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण खत्म करने को केंद्र सरकार खर्च करेगी 1000 करोड़ रुपए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 09:44 AM IST
वायु प्रदूषण
दिल्ली एनसीआर के इलाकों में वायु प्रदूषण की वजह से बहुत से लोगों को सांस लेने में दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ता है। सर्दी शुरू होने से पहले किसानों द्वारा पराली जलाने की वजह से हवा और दूषित हो जाती है। मगर अब हवा को सांस लेने लायक बनाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार आगामी बजट में 1,000 करोड़ रुपए आवटिंत करेगी। केंद्र का कहना है कि पराली जलाने और दूसरी समस्याओं से निपटने के लिए 1,000 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे।

जस्टिस मदन बी.लोकुर और जस्टिस दीपक गुप्ता की बेंच के सामने एडिशनल सॉलिसिटर जनरल ए.एन.एस.नंदकरणी ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने हैपी सीडर और रोटेवेटर्स मशीन खरीदने के लिए किसानों को सब्सिडी देने का निर्णय लिया है। जिससे खेती के बचे हुए अपशिष्ट को जलाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। ठंड के मौसम में दिल्ली और आसपास के इलाकों में स्मॉग की समस्या काफी बढ़ जाती है जिसका कारण किसानों द्वारा जलाई जाने वाली पराली है।

प्रदूषण की समस्या से निपटने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री के प्रधान सचिव नृपेंद्र मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में एक टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया है। इस कमिटी ने पराली जलाए जाने की समस्या से निपटने के लिए उप समिति का गठन किया है। कमिटी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में मशीन खरीदने की इच्छा रखने वाले किसानों को 50 फीसदी सब्सिडी देने की सिफारिश की है।

बजट में आवंटित की जाने वाली राशि को किसानों की विभिन्न स्कीमों पर खर्च किया जाएगा। हालांकि बेंच का कहना है कि प्रदूषण की रोकथाम के लिए यह कोई बड़ी रकम नहीं है। सॉलिसिटर जनरल ने बेंच से कहा कि खरीफ फसल की कटाई से पहले सितंबर के आखिर तक किसानों को मशीन मुहैया करवा दी जाएगी।
