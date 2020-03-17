शहर चुनें

सीएए: केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल किया हलफनामा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 02:30 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार के संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ कई याचिकाएं दाखिल की गई हैं। जिसके जवाब में मंगलवार को केंद्र सरकार ने हलफनामा दायर किया है। जिसमें सरकार का कहना है कि अधिनियम किसी भी मौजूदा अधिकार पर लागू नहीं होता है जो संशोधन लागू होने से पहले मौजूद थे।
