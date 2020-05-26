शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Central aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri shares report of flights and passengers on tuesday

घरेलू उड़ान की शुरुआत के दूसरे दिन 41,673 यात्रियों ने किया सफर: केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 09:29 PM IST
हरदीप सिंह पुरी, केंद्रीय मंत्री
लॉकडाउन के चौथे चरण में कड़े दिशानिर्देशों और बदले हुए नियमों के साथ सोमवार से देशभर में घरेलू उड़ानों की आवाजाही शुरू हो गई। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली से सर्वाधिक फ्लाइट्स की उड़ान तय की गई है। उड़ानों की आवाजाही के बीच मंगलवार को केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने विमानों और यात्रियों का ब्योरा साझा किया।
उन्होंने बताया कि दूसरे दिन 26 मई 2020 को शाम 5 बजे तक 41,673 यात्रियों के साथ हमारे हवाई अड्डों ने 325 प्रस्थान और 283 आगमन को संभाला है। उन्होंने साथ ही कहा कि आधी रात को विवरण आने के बाद दिन के लिए अंतिम रिपोर्ट तैयार की जाएगी। 
hardeep singh puri central aviation ministry covid 19 coronavirus हरदीप सिंह पुरी

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

