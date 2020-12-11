सीडीएस रावत बोले- सैन्य क्षेत्र में प्रौद्योगिकी समस्याओं के निवारण का होना चाहिए साधन

सीडीएस रावत ने आगे कहा, 'सैन्य क्षेत्र में प्रौद्योगिकी समस्याओं के निवारण का एक साधन होना चाहिए न कि विनाश का स्रोत। इसलिए सुरक्षा के प्रति हमारे दृष्टिकोण को एकतरफा बहुपक्षीय मोड में स्थानांतरित करने की आवश्यकता है जो कि भविष्य को मजबूत करने के लिए भागीदार राष्ट्रों के साथ बढ़ती प्रशिक्षण व्यस्तताओं को बढ़ाता है।'
In military field,technology must be a means of deterrence not a source of destruction. Our approach to security hence needs to shift from unilateral to multilateral mode which mandates increasing training engagements with partner nations in order to fortify future: CDS Gen Rawat https://t.co/0RUQrGWSxe— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020
