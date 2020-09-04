शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CBSE tells Supreme Court that likely to conduct compartment exams for students by September end

सीबीएसई ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा- सितंबर अंत में हो सकती हैं कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Sep 2020 12:45 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने उच्चतम न्यायालय को बताया कि सितंबर अंत तक कक्षा दसवीं और बाहरवीं के छात्रों के लिए कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा आयोजित करने की संभावना है और परीक्षा केंद्रों को बढ़ाकर 1,278 कर दिया गया है। सीबीएसई ने यह बात कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा रद्द करने की छात्रों की याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान कही। सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने सीबीएसई को हलफनामा दायर करने को कहा है। साथ ही पूछा है कि वो कोविड-19 के समय कैसे परीक्षा आयोजित करना चाहता है। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई अब 10 सितंबर को होगी।
विज्ञापन

 
 
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
central board of secondary education supreme court compartment exam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ताइवान द्वारा चीन के विमान को मार गिराने की खबर आ रही है
World

ताइवान में चीनी लडाकू विमान गिराए जाने की चर्चा, वीडियो वायरल

4 सितंबर 2020

सेनाध्यक्ष एमएम नरवणे
India News

एलएसी पर स्थिति नाजुक और गंभीर पर हमारे जवानों का मनोबल बहुत ऊंचा: थलसेनाध्यक्ष

4 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भाई शोविक के साथ रिया चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुशांत केस Live: एनसीबी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, ड्रग पैडलर के सामने बिठाकर होगी शोविक से पूछताछ

4 सितंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस के लक्षण (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

आ गया कोरोना का नया लक्षण, हो जाएं सावधान, वैज्ञानिकों ने किया हैरान करने वाला दावा

4 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मनोचिकित्सक का खुलासा, बताया इतने बुरे दौर से गुजर रहे थे दिवंगत अभिनेता

4 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
शोविक, रिया चक्रवर्ती और कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती-शोविकी की चैट से खुलासा और कंगना रनौत के बयान पर मचा हंगामा, पांच खबरें

4 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने 'पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर' से की मुंबई की तुलना, बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

4 सितंबर 2020

आदेश श्रीवास्तव
Bollywood

अंतिम दिनों में इस संगीतकार के पास नहीं बचे थे इलाज के पैसे, पत्नी ने किराए पर कमरा देकर किया गुजारा

4 सितंबर 2020

जे एल 50
Reviews

JL50 Review: पंकज कपूर को मिस करने का समय खत्म हुआ, देखिए कमाल के कलाकार की शानदार अदाकारी, फिर से!

4 सितंबर 2020

भाई सोविक के साथ रिया चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

सामने आई रिया चक्रवर्ती की व्हाट्सअप चैट, शोविक से मंगाती थीं ड्रग्स

4 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited