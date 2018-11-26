शहर चुनें

सीबीआई ने चार्टर्ड ऑडिटर संजय भंडारी के खिलाफ मामला बंद करने  का दिया आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 07:52 PM IST
cbi
cbi - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
सीबीआई के अंतरिम निदेशक एम. नागेश्वर राव ने चार्टर्ड ऑडिटर संजय भंडारी के खिलाफ मामला बंद करने का आदेश दिया है। मामले में सीबीआई ने कहा है कि जांच के बाद और साक्ष्य की मांग के लिए, मामले को बंद करने के लिए 13 मार्च 2018 को पहले निदेशक द्वारा निर्णय लिया गया था। अंतरिम निदेशक से पहले पुनः जांच के लिए इस फाइल को ले जाया गया था। 
बता दें कि हथियारों के विवादित दलाल संजय भंडारी पर गंभीर आरोप लगे हैं। साल 2016 में हथियार खरीद के एक मामले में भंडारी के घर पर आयकर विभाग छापा पड़ा था। जहां भारतीय सेना से संबंधित कई गोपनीय दस्तावेज मिले थे। सरकार उस पर शिकंजा कसती, उससे पहले भंडारी नेपाल के रास्ते भारत से बाहर भाग चुका था। ऐसा कहा जाता है कि भंडारी लंदन में है। और सरकार इन्हें भी वापस लाने की कोशिश कर रही है। 
 

cbi sanjay bhandari rakesh asthana alok verma सीबीआई संजय भंडारी राकेश अस्थाना आलोक वर्मा
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

