CBI Interim director orders closure of case against Chartered Auditor Sanjay Bhandari.CBI says,"after investigation&for want of evidence,decision was taken by earlier director on 13.3.18 for closure of case.Subsequently,file was moved for re-investigation before interim director"— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने सोमवार को विधानसभा में विपक्ष के भारी हंगामे के बीच घोषणा की कि सरकार 29 नवंबर को सत्र के आखिरी दिन मराठा आरक्षण विधेयक विधानमंडल के दोनों सदनों में पेश करेगी।
26 नवंबर 2018