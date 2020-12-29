शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CBI filed chargesheet against 24 for causing alleged loss of crores to bank

बैंक को 297 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान पहुंचाने के आरोप में 24 के खिलाफ चार्जशीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 09:16 PM IST
सीबीआई ने मंगलवार को मुंबई की एक निजी कंपनी सहित 24 लोगों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल की। एजेंसी ने यह चार्जशीट बैंक को करीब 297.80 करोड़ रुपये का कथित नुकसान पहुंचाने के आरोप में दाखिल की है। 
india news national central bureau of investigation bank loss chargesheet mumbai

