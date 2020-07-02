शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CBI books GVK Group chairman GVK Reddy, son GV Sanjay Reddy for siphoning off Rs 705 cr from MIAL

जीवीके समूह के चेयरमैन और उनके बेटे के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने दर्ज किया मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली/मुंबई। Updated Thu, 02 Jul 2020 03:18 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

जीवीके समूह के अध्यक्ष जी वेंकट कृष्णा रेड्डी, उनके बेटे संजय रेड्डी और अन्य के खिलाफ कथित तौर पर 705 करोड़ रुपये की अनियमितता के आरोप में सीबीआई ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। यह मामला मुंबई हवाई अड्डे के उन्नयीकरण और रखरखाव में अनियमितता बरते जाने से जुड़ा हुआ है। 
cbi mumbai

