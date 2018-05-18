शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Cauvery water dispute case:Supreme Court today accepted the amended draft scheme of the Centre

कावेरी जल विवादः सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार की स्कीम को दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 03:03 PM IST
Cauvery water dispute case:Supreme Court today accepted the amended draft scheme of the Centre
ख़बर सुनें
कावेरी जल विवाद मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार की स्कीम को मंजूरी दे दी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि बुधवार को केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु, केरल और पुडुचेरी में कावेरी नदी के जल बंटवारे के लिए कावेरी प्रबंधन योजना का मसौदा सौंपा था जिसे आज मंजूरी मिल गई है। 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा और जस्टिस एएम खानविल्कर व डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ की पीठ ने इस मसौदे को मंजूरी दी है। 

इससे पहले, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 8 मई को केंद्रीय जल संसाधन मंत्रालय के सचिव को समन भेजकर 14 मई को मसौदे के साथ पेश होने का आदेश दिया था। अदालत ने केंद्र को चेतावनी दी थी कि चार दक्षिणी राज्यों के बीच जल बंटवारे पर योजना नहीं बनाना 16 फरवरी के आदेश की घोर अवमानना है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 16 फरवरी को केंद्र सरकार को कावेरी जल प्रबंधन पर योजना बनाकर पेश करने का आदेश दिया था। 



 
cauvery water dispute supreme court central government

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

bobby darling
Bollywood

बॉबी डार्लिंग के साथ ऐसी हरकतें करता था उनका पति, एक साल पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो सच्चाई आई सामनेेे

18 मई 2018

Neena Gupta
Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता का छलका दर्द, कहा, 'जब सिंगल थी तभी मर्द पार्टी में बुलाते थे पर अब...'

18 मई 2018

virat anushka
Bollywood

IPL 2018: विराट की हर जीत पर निखरता गया अनुष्का का चेहरा, बैंगलोर से नाता था कुछ गहरा

18 मई 2018

नवविवाहित सोनी और चांदनी
Agra

थाने में एक-दूजे के हुए सोनी और चांदनी, बेहद दिलचस्प है इस विवाह के पीछे की कहानी

18 मई 2018

lal mirch
Metaphysical

लाल मिर्च से किए गए टोटके कभी खाली नहीं जाते हैं, किस्मत चमकानी है तो आज ही आजमाएं

18 मई 2018

बाहुबली 2
Bollywood

प्रभास से अफेयर के बीच अनुष्का शेट्टी ने साइन की अगली फिल्म, हीरो के नाम पर सस्पेंस बरकरार

18 मई 2018

frog baby
Weird Stories

इस गांव में महिला ने दिया मेंढ़क के बच्चे को जन्म, देखते ही लोगों का ऐसा हो गया हाल

18 मई 2018

Royan Wedding
Weird Stories

शाही शादी के लिए सैकड़ों लोगों को मिला न्योता, मेहमानों के लिए रखी गई अजीबो-गरीब शर्तें

18 मई 2018

prabhas and anushka
Bollywood

10 साल छोटी लड़की से 'बाहुबली' की थी शादी की चर्चा, ब्रेकअप के बाद इस तरह बढ़ी अनुष्का से नजदीकियां

18 मई 2018

Sagarika Ghatge wants to see Ranbir Kapoor in Zaheer Khan biopic
Bollywood

सागरिका ने खोला दिल का राज, जहीर खान के अलावा इस एक्टर को देखना चाहती हैं 'पति' के रूप में

18 मई 2018

Most Read

supreme court jokes, owners of resorts Lodged complain that they could not enter their premises
India News

कर्नाटक : विधायकों को रिजॉर्ट में रखे जाने पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कुछ यूं ली चुटकी

विधायकों को खरीद फरोख्त से बचाने के लिए उन्हें बंगलूरु के रिसॉर्ट से भेजा गया हैदराबाद रिसॉर्ट, बीजेपी ने बहुमत साबित करने के लिए मांगा अधिक समय तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी मजाक करते हुए कहा....

18 मई 2018

गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News

कर्नाटक में सत्ता का खेल जारी, कांग्रेस का आरोप- केन्द्रीय मंत्री के चंगुल में हैं हमारे विधायक

18 मई 2018

आरजेडी नेताओं ने की राज्यपाल से मुलाकात
India News

कर्नाटक मसले से विपक्ष को मिला जोश, कई राज्यों में पेश किया सरकार बनाने का दावा

18 मई 2018

रघुनाथ विश्वनाथ देशपांडे
India News

कर्नाटक: कांग्रेस के आरवी देशपांडे बन सकते हैं प्रोटेम स्पीकर, राज्यपाल को भेजा गया नाम

18 मई 2018

चक्रवात सागर
India News

आज शाम इन राज्यों में आ सकता है तूफान, रहें सावधान, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

18 मई 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

कर्नाटक मामलाः सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बीजेपी-कांग्रेस के वकीलों ने क्या-क्या दलीलें दी?

18 मई 2018

Yediyurappa and Modi
India News

किसानों का ऋण माफ करने की येदियुरप्पा की घोषणा पर अधिकारियों का जवाब- कुछ दिन रुकिए जनाब

18 मई 2018

Karnataka election 2018 rahul gandhi twitted about bjp bs yediyurappa government form in karnataka
India News

राहुल बोले- हमारे दावे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई मुहर, राज्यपाल का फैसला असंवैधानिक

18 मई 2018

Concerns in Congress-jds camp due to disappearance of three MLAs in Karnataka
India News

कर्नाटकः तीन विधायकों के गायब होने से कांग्रेस कैंप में चिंता

18 मई 2018

Congress wants its MLAs to install an app on their phones to record BJP calls for switching sides
India News

भाजपा को रोकने के लिए कांग्रेस ने चला नया दांव, विधायकों से कहा कॉल करें रिकॉर्ड

18 मई 2018

Related Videos

ऐसे बना इंदौर स्वच्छता में नम्बर वन, 4203 शहरों को पछाड़ हासिल किया ताज

केंद्र सरकार ने स्वच्छ भारत रैंकिंग 2018 जारी की है, जिसमें इंदौर ने एक बार फिर पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। सर्वेक्षण में 4203 शहरों में सबको पछाड़ते हुए इंदौर एक बार फिर देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बन गया।

18 मई 2018

SC 1:30

VIDEO: कर्नाटक विवाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया ये फैसला

18 मई 2018

sc 3:29

VIDEO: येदियुरप्पा के भाग्य का फैसला शनिवार शाम, अब तक पूरा नहीं किया कोई कार्यकाल

18 मई 2018

BJP 3:25

VIDEO: कर्नाटक के CM बीएस येदियुरप्पा की अग्निपरीक्षा, शनिवार 4 बजे होगा शक्ति परीक्षण

18 मई 2018

PM MODI 3:08

पेट्रोल की बढ़ती कीमतों के बीच पीएम मोदी का ये वीडियो हुआ वायरल

18 मई 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.