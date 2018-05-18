The amended draft scheme says in terms of water distributed to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the regulation committee of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) to collect "daily release of water on a monthly basis from the reservoirs as directed by the authority." https://t.co/LCdXePkaeu— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
विधायकों को खरीद फरोख्त से बचाने के लिए उन्हें बंगलूरु के रिसॉर्ट से भेजा गया हैदराबाद रिसॉर्ट, बीजेपी ने बहुमत साबित करने के लिए मांगा अधिक समय तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी मजाक करते हुए कहा....
18 मई 2018