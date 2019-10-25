शहर चुनें

By elections in West Bengal and Uttarakhand assembly to be held in November Election Commission

उपचुनाव: पश्चिम बंगाल और उत्तराखंड विधानसभा में खाली चार सीटों पर 25 नवंबर में होगा मतदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 03:05 PM IST
मतदान
मतदान - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
चुनाव आयोग ने पश्चिम बंगाल और उत्तराखंड में रिक्त चार विधानसभा सीटों पर उप चुनावों की तारीखों की घोषणा कर दी है। इन सीटों पर अगले महीने मतदान होगा। मतदान के दो दिन बाद ही चुनावी नतीजे घोषित कर दिए जाएंगे।
चुनाव आयोग ने कहा है कि पश्चिम बंगाल और उत्तराखंड में खाली चार विधानसभा सीटों पर 25 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। वहीं, वोटों की गिनती 28 नवंबर को होगी, जिसके साथ ही चुनावी नतीजे घोषित किए जाएंगे।





