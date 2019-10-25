उपचुनाव: पश्चिम बंगाल और उत्तराखंड विधानसभा में खाली चार सीटों पर 25 नवंबर में होगा मतदान

Election Commission of India: By-elections to fill four vacancies in the state Legislative Assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal to be held on 25th November, counting of votes on 28th November. pic.twitter.com/q2eIOOyZaW— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
दीपावली के पूर्व शुक्रवार को धनतेरस का त्यौहार पूरे देश में जोर-शोर से मनाया जा रहा है। वहीं धनतेरस के त्यौहार पर भी अब तकनीक परंपरा पर भारी पड़ने लगी है। मिट्टी के दियों की जगह इलेक्ट्रॉनिक लैंप तेजी से बाजार में पकड़ बना रहे हैं।
25 अक्टूबर 2019