शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   By elections in Malappuram parliamentary constituency to be held along with assembly elections in Kerala

केरल में विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ ही होगा मलप्पुरम संसदीय सीट के लिए उपचुनाव: चुनाव आयोग

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Sun, 14 Feb 2021 08:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केरल की राजधानी तिरुवनंतपुरम में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा ने रविवार को बड़ी जानकारी साझा की है। उन्होंने बताया कि केरल विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ-साथ मलप्पुरम संसदीय क्षेत्र के लिए उपचुनाव भी आयोजित किया जाएगा। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national thiruvananthapuram kerala malappuram parliamentary constituency assembly elections in kerala chief election commissioner sunil arora

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बर्खास्त सिपाही दिग्विजय राय।
Basti

यूपी: बर्खास्त सिपाही ने पोस्ट किया वीडियो, कहा- आज से लगातार तीन हत्या करूंगा, दम है तो रोक लो

14 फरवरी 2021

सचिन पायलट और उनकी पत्नी सारा अब्दुल्ला
Lifestyle

बड़ी रोचक है सचिन पायलट की लवस्टोरी, परिवार ने कर दिया था शादी से इनकार

14 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
आर अश्विन
Cricket News

अश्विन ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाले बने दुनिया के इकलौते गेंदबाज

14 फरवरी 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 15 February 2021: सोमवार को साध्य योग में छह राशियों को फायदा, धन, नौकरी, और व्यापार से जुड़े कार्य होंगे पूरे

14 फरवरी 2021

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

VIDEO: ऋषभ पंत ने विकेटकीपिंग में मचाया धमाल, हवा में छलांग लगाते हुए पकड़े दो अद्भुत कैच

14 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
रोहतक हत्याकांड।
Chandigarh

पांच लोगों की हत्या : एक दिन बाद आना था घर लेकिन पहुंची पहलवान पूजा की लाश, फोन पर मां से कही थी ये बात

14 फरवरी 2021

हैप्पी वैलेंटाइन डे 2021
India News

Valentine's Day : राजनीति, खेल और बॉलीवुड...इन हस्तियों ने अपनी प्रेम कहानी से गढ़ी एक मिसाल

14 फरवरी 2021

कपिल देव और रोमी भाटिया
Cricket News

Valentine's Day: कपिल देव की इस आदत से परेशान पत्नी, शादी के 40 साल बाद की शिकायत

14 फरवरी 2021

Reservation for block pramukh and gram pradhan will be decided in districts.
Lucknow

पंचायत चुनाव: जिलों में तय होगा किस जाति, वर्ग का बनेगा ब्लॉक प्रमुख और ग्राम प्रधान

14 फरवरी 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

Weekly Horoscope: 15 से 21 फरवरी तक किन राशि वालों के सितारे रहेंगे बुलंद, पढ़ें साप्ताहिक राशिफल

14 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X