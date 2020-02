आपके लिए गांधी ट्रेलर, हमारे लिए जिंदगी हैं: कांग्रेस को पीएम मोदी का जवाब

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha to PM, "Yeh to abhi trailer hai" on opposition raising 'Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe' slogans.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies, "Aapke liye Mahatma Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain, humare liye Gandhi ji zindagi hain". pic.twitter.com/XAzTNveiFz