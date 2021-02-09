शहर चुनें

बजट सत्र: आज लोकसभा में किसान आंदोलन पर बोलेंगे राहुल गांधी

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Tue, 09 Feb 2021 08:48 AM IST
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter

खास बातें

दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर पिछले 75 दिनों से किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। किसानों की मांग है कि कृषि कानूनों को वापस लिया जाए। इसकी गूंज संसद के दोनों सदनों में सुनाई दे रही है। सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ऊपरी सदन में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर हुई चर्चा का जवाब दिया था। आज निचले सदन में कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और वायनाड से सांसद राहुल गांधी विपक्ष की तरफ से मोर्चा संभालेंगे। राहुल किसान आंदोलन और कृषि कानूनों पर अपनी बात रखेंगे। ऐसे में आज लोकसभा में गहमा-गहमी होने की आशंका है। इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी कल यानी बुधवार को जवाब देंगे। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री साफ कर चुके हैं कि सरकार कानून वापस नहीं लेगी। हालांकि वह संशोधन को तैयार है। उन्होंने किसानों को एक बार फिर भरोसा दिलाया कि एमएसपी थी, है और भविष्य में भी रहेगी। साथ ही किसानों से आंदोलन खत्म करने की अपील की। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

08:39 AM, 09-Feb-2021

सपा सांसद ने संयुक्त सचिव पद की भर्ती को लेकर दिया नोटिस

समाजवादी पार्टी के सांसद राम गोपाल यादव ने 'केंद्र सरकार में संयुक्त सचिव के पद के लिए सीधी भर्ती' को लेकर राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है।
 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

