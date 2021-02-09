बजट सत्र: आज लोकसभा में किसान आंदोलन पर बोलेंगे राहुल गांधी

Liveबजट सत्र: आज लोकसभा में किसान आंदोलन पर बोलेंगे राहुल गांधी
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya sabha over 'direct recruitment for the post of joint secretary in Central government'.— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.