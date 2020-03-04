शहर चुनें

Parliament Budget Session Live Update News In Hindi: Loksabha, rajyasabha, Amit shah, Pm modi

Parliament Budget Session Live: दिल्ली हिंसा पर आज भी संग्राम, लोकसभा और राज्यसभा स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 12:11 PM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live Update News In Hindi: Loksabha, rajyasabha, Amit shah, Pm modi
- फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर बुधवार को भी दोनों सदनों में हंगामा हुआ। हंगामे के बाद लोकसभा 12 बजे तक स्थगित कर दी गई है। वहीं, राज्यसभा कल 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है। विपक्ष हिंसा पर तत्काल चर्चा कराने की मांग कर रहा है। पर सरकार होली के बाद चर्चा कराने के लिए तैयार है। यहां पढ़ें संसद की कार्यवाही के हर अपडेट्स...
 
लाइव अपडेट

12:09 PM, 04-Mar-2020

लोकसभा दो बजे तक स्थगित

लोकसभा में दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर विपक्ष के हंगामे के बाद लोकसभा एक बार फिर स्थगित करनी पड़ी। पहले लोकसभा 12 बजे तक स्थगित की गई थी। दोबारा जैसे ही कार्यवाही शुरू हुई विपक्ष ने फिर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद लोकसभा दो बजे तक स्थगित कर दी गई।
11:20 AM, 04-Mar-2020

राज्यसभा कल 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित

दिल्ली में हिंसा के मुद्दे पर जल्द ही चर्चा कराने की मांग कर रहे विपक्षी सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही बुधवार को शुरू होने के कुछ ही देर बाद कल 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।
 
11:19 AM, 04-Mar-2020

लोकसभा 12 बजे तक स्थगित

दिल्ली हिंसा के मुद्दे पर चर्चा की मांग को लेकर विपक्षी नेताओं द्वारा हंगामा करने के बाद लोकसभा दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।
 
11:16 AM, 04-Mar-2020

दिल्ली हिंसा पर चर्चा के लिए सरकार तैयार

लोकसभा में आज भी दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर विपक्ष ने हंगामा किया। हंगामे के बीच संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने कहा कि सरकार दिल्ली हिंसा पर लोकसभा में 11 मार्च  और राज्यसभा में 12 मार्च को चर्चा कराने के लिए तैयार है।
 
10:53 AM, 04-Mar-2020

दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर कांग्रेस सांसदों ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस

कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी, मणीकम टैगोर, मनीष तिवारी, और जसबीर सिंह गिल ने दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया है।
 
10:48 AM, 04-Mar-2020

दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर कांग्रेस ने बुलाई सांसदों की बैठक

कांग्रेस पार्टी ने दिल्ली हिंसा, कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी के कार्यालय पर तोड़फोड़ और मध्य प्रदेश में राजनीतिक स्थिति को लेकर पार्टी नेता राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में सभी लोकसभा सांसदों की एक तत्काल बैठक बुलाई है।
 
10:46 AM, 04-Mar-2020

भाजपा सांसद ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सांसद किरोड़ी लाल मीणा ने राज्यसभा में देश के कई हिस्सों में दलितों और आदिवासियों के खिलाफ बढ़ते अत्याचार पर शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है।
 
10:44 AM, 04-Mar-2020

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में पहुंचे पीएम

संसद के एनेक्सी भवन में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक चल रही है। बैठक में भाग लेने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पहुंच चुके हैं।
 
10:36 AM, 04-Mar-2020

जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए कानून बनाने की मांग

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सांसद हरनाथ सिंह यादव ने बढ़ती जनसंख्या पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए कानून बनाने की मांग को लेकर राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल के दौरान सुनवाई के लिए नोटिस दिया है।
 
10:17 AM, 04-Mar-2020

संसद: दिल्ली हिंसा पर आज भी संग्राम, लोकसभा और राज्यसभा स्थगित

बजट सत्र के दूसरे चरण का आज तीसरा दिन है। पिछले दो दिनों में बजट सत्र दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ चुका है। वहीं आज भी दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर संसद में हंगामें के आसार हैं। कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद और आनंद शर्मा ने दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर नियम 267 के तहत राज्यसभा में स्थगन का प्रस्ताव दिया है। इसके अलावा समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता राम गोपाल यादव और जावेद अली खान ने भी दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है।
 


इससे पहले मंगलवार को भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक हुई। बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि आज कहा कि हम यहां राष्ट्रहित के लिए हैं। पीएम मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि राष्ट्र सर्वोच्च है और यह विकास हमारा मंत्र है। पीएम ने कहा कि सभी सांसदों को समाज में शांति, सौहार्द और एकता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अग्रणी भूमिका निभानी चाहिए। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि विकास के लिए शांति, एकता और सद्भाव होना चाहिए। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि आज भी कुछ दल ऐसे हैं जो पार्टी हित को राष्ट्रीय हित से ऊपर रखते हैं।

दिल्ली हिंसा के विषय पर लोकसभा में जारी गतिरोध मंगलवार को लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला के यह कहने के बावजूद नहीं टूट पाया कि सरकार इस मुद्दे पर होली के बाद चर्चा कराने को तैयार है। इस मुद्दे पर तुरंत चर्चा की मांग को लेकर अड़े विपक्ष के हंगामे और सत्तापक्ष और विपक्ष के कुछ सदस्यों के बीच धक्कामुक्की के कारण सदन की बैठक दो बार के स्थगन के बाद दिनभर के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।  
parliament budget session loksabha rajyasabha amit shah pm modi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.




