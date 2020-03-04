Parliament Budget Session Live: दिल्ली हिंसा पर आज भी संग्राम, लोकसभा और राज्यसभा स्थगित

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11am tomorrow following uproar by Opposition MPs over Delhi violence. pic.twitter.com/4LNzCI424j— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following ruckus by Opposition leaders demanding discussion on the issue of Delhi violence. https://t.co/n3n3YjlHRF— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi over ruckus by the Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha: We are ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on 11th March and in Rajya Sabha on 12th March. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/MSlIf0wni7— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari, and Jasbir Singh Gill have given adjournment motion notice over Delhi violence. pic.twitter.com/1Oud8YdzXf— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Congress party has called an urgent meeting with all Lok Sabha MPs led by party leader Rahul Gandhi over the issues of Delhi violence, vandalisation at office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and political situation in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/BOyXEmd1Ml— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing atrocities against Dalit and tribals in various parts of the country'.— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the Union Cabinet meeting at Parliament Annexe Building; The meeting is underway now https://t.co/UjeILHkQGb pic.twitter.com/IBqFfuBUOm— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for a law to curb the growing population'.— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Delhi violence. pic.twitter.com/KBJWUmow3t— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'
2 मार्च 2020