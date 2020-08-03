शहर चुनें
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 3 August 2020

Live

Breaking News: केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई नेगेटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 12:40 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 3 August 2020
थावरचंद गहलोत - फोटो : social media

लाइव अपडेट

12:48 AM, 03-Aug-2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत की कोरोना रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव

केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत की कोरोना रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। उज्जैन के चिकित्सक डॉक्टर महावीर खांडेलवाल ने यह जानकारी दी।
12:09 AM, 03-Aug-2020

Breaking News: केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई नेगेटिव

असम में रविवार को कोरोना के 1178 नए मामले सामने आने से राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 42904 हो गई है। जिनमें से 11354 सक्रिय मामले अभी भी हैं वहीं अब तक कुल 105 लोगों की मौत भी हो गई है।
hindi news live live hindi news breaking news in hindi india north korea oronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine
Spotlight

अयोध्या
Lucknow

भूमि पूजन के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार हो चुकी अयोध्या, हर तरफ दीवाली जैसा माहौल, तस्वीरें

2 अगस्त 2020

अमित शाह कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव
India News

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह कोरोना पॉजिटिव, डॉक्टर की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती

2 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विदेश से भारत आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश, 72 घंटे पहले देनी होगी जानकारी

2 अगस्त 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (3 से 9 अगस्त): जानें इस सप्ताह क्या कहते हैं आपके भाग्य के सितारे

2 अगस्त 2020

Oxford vaccine Update
Health & Fitness

भारत में प्रति मिनट बनेंगे 500 टीके! दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी वैक्सीन बनाने वाली कंपनी ने किया दावा

2 अगस्त 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने कोरोना वायरस को दी मात, अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, फैंस को ऐसे कहा शुक्रिया

2 अगस्त 2020

खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सुरेश चंद्र वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की खबर मिलते ही खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी ने लगाई फांसी

2 अगस्त 2020

कमल रानी वरुण का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा कानपुर
Kanpur

मंत्री कमल रानी वरुण का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा कानपुर, एंबुलेंस के अंदर से परिवार को कराए गए अंतिम दर्शन

2 अगस्त 2020

Ayodhya is being painted in yellow colour before Bhoomi Poojan.
Lucknow

भूमि पूजन के लिए पूरी अयोध्या को ओढ़ाई जा रही पीतांबरी, ज्योतिषाचार्यों ने बताया ये कारण, तस्वीरें

2 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत के कुक ने किया खुलासा, रिया चक्रवर्ती के घर छोड़ने के बाद कैसी थी दिवंगत अभिनेता की हालत

2 अगस्त 2020

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विदेश से भारत आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश, 72 घंटे पहले देनी होगी जानकारी

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने विदेशों से भारत आने वाले अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्रियों के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

2 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

'एक व्यक्ति के कोरोना संक्रमित होने से पूरे परिवार के बीमार होने की आशंका नहीं'

2 अगस्त 2020

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह कोरोना पॉजिटिव, राजनाथ सिंह समेत कई नेताओं ने जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना की

2 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या रेलवे स्टेशन
India News

राम मंदिर की तर्ज पर विकसित होगा अयोध्या रेलवे स्टेशन, जून 2021 में पूरा हो जाएगा पहले चरण का काम

2 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मास्क पहनकर दौड़ना या तेज चलना खतरनाक, सांस की कमी ले सकती है जान

2 अगस्त 2020

CISF (file photo)
India News

लेह एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी अब CISF के हवाले, चार अगस्त से होगी तैनात

2 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या
India News

रामजन्मभूमि, देवों की नगरी, मोक्षदायिनी: अयोध्या के बारे में कितना जानते हैं आप

2 अगस्त 2020

