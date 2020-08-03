Breaking News: केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई नेगेटिव

12:09 AM, 03-Aug-2020

1178 new #COVID19 cases detected out of 19943 tests conducted in last 24 hrs. We have been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently (today- 5.91%). Total number of cases now at 42904 including 11354 active cases &105 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister pic.twitter.com/RggSn3vDZL