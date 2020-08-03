Breaking News: केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई नेगेटिव

LiveBreaking News: केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई नेगेटिव
1178 new #COVID19 cases detected out of 19943 tests conducted in last 24 hrs. We have been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently (today- 5.91%). Total number of cases now at 42904 including 11354 active cases &105 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister pic.twitter.com/RggSn3vDZL— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने विदेशों से भारत आने वाले अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्रियों के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं।
2 अगस्त 2020