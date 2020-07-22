देश-दुनिया ब्रेकिंग: डीयू प्रवेश परीक्षा 6 से 11 सितंबर तक होने की संभावना

01:45 AM, 22-Jul-2020

वर्तमान वैश्विक स्थिति में भारत सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था है। हमारे पास एक बड़ा बाजार है जिसे बढ़ाने में हमारे कुशल श्रमिक, डॉक्टर और इंजीनियर अपना बखूबी योगदान दे रहे हैं:- केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

In the present world economic situation, India is the fastest-growing economy. We have a big market, skilled manpower such as doctors and engineers. Now we are also increasing the skilled manpower: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (21.07.20) pic.twitter.com/AQr16gR3fi