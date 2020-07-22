शहर चुनें
Breaking News and covid19 live updates 22th July 2020

Live

देश-दुनिया ब्रेकिंग: डीयू प्रवेश परीक्षा 6 से 11 सितंबर तक होने की संभावना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 22 Jul 2020 01:47 AM IST
Breaking News and covid19 live updates 22th July 2020
corona in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

  • राजस्थान में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 983 नए मामले सामने आए 
  • कर्नाटक में रात नौ से सुबह पांच बजे तक कर्फ्यू रहेगा
  • इंदौर में कोरोना से अब तक 299 लोगों की मौत
लाइव अपडेट

01:45 AM, 22-Jul-2020

भारत सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था: नितिन गडकरी

वर्तमान वैश्विक स्थिति में भारत सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था है। हमारे पास एक बड़ा बाजार है जिसे बढ़ाने में हमारे कुशल श्रमिक, डॉक्टर और इंजीनियर अपना बखूबी योगदान दे रहे हैं:- केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
01:01 AM, 22-Jul-2020

पुणे में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2,403 नए मामले

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2,403 नए मामले सामने आने से शहर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 56,416 हो गई है। वहीं 55 मौतों के साथ शहर में मृतकों की कुल संख्या 1,442 हो गई।
12:26 AM, 22-Jul-2020

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: डीयू प्रवेश परीक्षा 6 से 11 सितंबर तक होने की संभावना

नए सत्र में एंट्रेंस के आधार पर डीयू प्रवेश परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित कर दी गई है। दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा 6 से 11 सितंबर तक होने की संभावना है। एनटीए इस परीक्षा को आयोजित करता है।
uttarakhand weather news: Debris hit the road due to heavy rain, Delhi car swept driver died two missing
Dehradun

कोटद्वार : बरसाती नाले में बही दिल्ली की कार, चालक समेत दो की मौत, एक लापता

21 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Weather Update: Har Ki pauri wall collapse Debris near Brahma Kund Real Condition
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: हरकी पैड़ी पर विस्फोट के साथ ब्रह्मकुंड तक पहुंचा मलबा, चश्मदीदों ने सुनाया आंखों देखा हाल

21 जुलाई 2020

Predictions

Horoscope Today, 22 July 2020: बुधवार को बन रहा है सिद्धि योग, इन चार राशि वालों के कार्य होंगे सिद्ध

21 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास दुबे बोला था 'इस बार इतना बड़ा कांड करूंगा, पूरी जीप को न उड़ाया तो देखना...

21 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: कैसे बढ़ाएं इम्यूनिटी? आयुष मंत्रालय ने बताए 11 दमदार उपाय

21 जुलाई 2020

Defence minister Rajnath Singh along with many other leaders pays tribute to Lalji Tandon.
Lucknow

लालजी टंडन की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए रक्षामंत्री व मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम, लोगों ने की पुष्प वर्षा, तस्वीरें

21 जुलाई 2020

Top 10 Mileage scooters in India
Auto News

ये हैं देश के सबसे किफायती टॉप 10 स्कूटर, देते हैं 62 किलोमीटर तक का माइलेज

21 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से खुलासा, कुल्हाड़ी नहीं गोली से अलग हुआ था सीओ का पैर

21 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus drug: कोलेस्ट्रॉल की इस दवा से 5 दिन में खत्म हो रहा कोरोना, वैज्ञानिकों ने किया दावा

21 जुलाई 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में 6130 पदों पर होंगी भर्तियां, जल्द जारी होगा नोटिफिकेशन

21 जुलाई 2020

राजा मान सिंह हत्याकांड: 35 साल बाद 11 पुलिसवाले दोषी करार, जानिए क्या था मामला

राजा मान सिंह हत्याकांड मामले में 22 जुलाई को फैसला सुनाया जाएगा। मामले में 11 पुलिस वालों को दोषी करार दिया गया है। इस रिपोर्ट के जरिए आपको बताते हैं इस पूरे हत्याकांड के बारे में।

21 जुलाई 2020

एन95 1:47

N-95 मास्क को लेकर सरकार की बड़ी चेतावनी, कहा-एन95 कोरोना फैलने से नहीं रोकता

21 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट 1:24

21 जुलाई कोरोना वायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

21 जुलाई 2020

दूध 1:26

महाराष्ट्र में सड़क पर बहाए दिए गए हजारों लीटर दूध, देखिए दूध व्यापारियों का उग्र प्रदर्शन

21 जुलाई 2020

केरल बाढ़ 1:36

केरल में कोच्चि के आवासीय इलाकों में घुसा समुद्र का पानी, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 जुलाई 2020

crpf
India News

सीआरपीएफ कर्मी होंगे मालामाल, दो लाख से अधिक जवानों को मिलेगी पूरी राशन मनी और डिटेचमेंट अलाउंस

देश के सबसे बड़े केंद्रीय अर्धसैनिक बल के लाखों कर्मी, जिनमें सिपाही से लेकर कमांडेंट तक शामिल हैं, अब उन्हें राशन मनी अलाउंस और डिटेचमेंट अलाउंस, दोनों पूरे मिलेंगे। जिस किसी योग्य कर्मी का अगर थोड़ा बहुत भी बकाया है, तो उसका भुगतान किया जाएगा...

21 जुलाई 2020

Health Ministry PC
India News

कोरोना बुलेटिन : दिल्ली में 22.86 फीसदी आबादी संक्रमित, ये चार जिले सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित

21 जुलाई 2020

एन-95 मास्क
India News

कोरोना वायरस से नहीं बचा सकता एन95 मास्क, केंद्र सरकार ने जारी की चेतावनी

21 जुलाई 2020

प्रशांत भूषण
India News

प्रशांत भूषण के कथित ट्वीट पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लिया स्वत: संज्ञान, अदालत की अवमानना का मुकदमा दर्ज

21 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय रेलवे
India News

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए रेलवे ने हर नॉन एसी कोच पर तीन तो एसी कोच पर खर्च किए छह लाख

21 जुलाई 2020

मिग 29के लड़ाकू विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चीन के साथ विवाद के बीच उत्तरी सेक्टर में तैनात किए जाएंगे नौसेना के मिग-29K विमान

21 जुलाई 2020

जलवायु परिवर्तन
India News

सदी के अंत तक दो डिग्री तक बढ़ जाएगा तापमान, चुनौतियों से जूझने के लिए तैयार भारत

22 जुलाई 2020

