देश-दुनिया ब्रेकिंग: डीयू प्रवेश परीक्षा 6 से 11 सितंबर तक होने की संभावना

Liveदेश-दुनिया ब्रेकिंग: डीयू प्रवेश परीक्षा 6 से 11 सितंबर तक होने की संभावना
In the present world economic situation, India is the fastest-growing economy. We have a big market, skilled manpower such as doctors and engineers. Now we are also increasing the skilled manpower: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (21.07.20) pic.twitter.com/AQr16gR3fi— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020
2,403 new #COVID19 cases in Maharashtra's #Pune district, tally 56,416; death toll up by 55 to 1,442: Official— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2020
National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from 6th September to 11th September 2020: Delhi University pic.twitter.com/jc1jMI4NFO— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश के सबसे बड़े केंद्रीय अर्धसैनिक बल के लाखों कर्मी, जिनमें सिपाही से लेकर कमांडेंट तक शामिल हैं, अब उन्हें राशन मनी अलाउंस और डिटेचमेंट अलाउंस, दोनों पूरे मिलेंगे। जिस किसी योग्य कर्मी का अगर थोड़ा बहुत भी बकाया है, तो उसका भुगतान किया जाएगा...
21 जुलाई 2020