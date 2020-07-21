शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News and covid19 live updates 21th July 2020

Live

देश-दुनिया ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: कड़ी शर्तों के साथ 29 जुलाई से हज यात्रा की होगी शुरूआत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 21 Jul 2020 03:10 AM IST
Breaking News and covid19 live updates 21th July 2020
corona in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now

खास बातें

  • पुणे में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 2601 मामले, 44 लोगों की गई जान
  • मध्यप्रदेशः अधिक संक्रमण वाले जिलों में सप्ताह में दो दिन लगातार लॉकडाउन
  • पश्चिम बंगाल में आज कोरोना के रिकॉर्ड 2282 नए मामले, 35 की मौत
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

01:29 AM, 21-Jul-2020

असम में सोमवार को कोरोना के 1,093 नए मामले दर्ज

असम में सोमवार को कोरोना के 1,093 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए जिनमें सिर्फ गुवाहाटी शहर के 448 मामले शामिल हैं। नए आंकड़े के अनुसार राज्य में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 25,092 हो गई है। इनमें से 17,095 डिस्चार्ज, 7,936 सक्रिय मामले और 58 मौतें शामिल हैं: हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, राज्य के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री
विज्ञापन
12:33 AM, 21-Jul-2020

असम के सीएम सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने बाढ़ क्षेत्र का किया दौरा

असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने नलबाड़ी जिले के पोखुरा गांव में बुरदिया नदी में क्षतिग्रस्त तटबंध का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही वे राज्य में बाढ़ से प्रभावित स्थानीय लोगों से भी मिले।
11:59 PM, 20-Jul-2020

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: कड़ी शर्तों के साथ 29 जुलाई से हज यात्रा की होगी शुरूआत

बिहार में सोमवार को कोरोना के 1,076 नए मामले आने से संक्रमितों की संख्या 27,455 हो गई है। जिनमें सक्रिय मामले 9,732 और मृतकों की कुल संख्या 187 है: स्वास्थ्य विभाग
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
breaking news breaking news in hindi oronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine update vaccine for coronavirus
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

आईपीएल 2020
Cricket News

T20 वर्ल्ड कप के टलने से IPL 2020 का रास्ता साफ! भारत के बाहर हो सकता है आयोजन

21 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra singh rawat Share Rishikesh Karnprayag Rail Line First Station Photos on Twitter
Dehradun

ऐसा दिखेगा ऋषिकेश-कर्णप्रयाग रेललाइन का पहला स्टेशन, सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने साझा की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

20 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एम्स में पहले चरण में 375, दूसरे में 750 लोगों को दी जाएगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

20 जुलाई 2020

शांथम्मा
Bollywood

कन्नड़ फिल्मों की दिग्गज अभिनेत्री शांथम्मा का निधन, 95 साल की उम्र में ली आखिरी सांस

20 जुलाई 2020

मैक्स अस्पताल में नर्स बच्चे को दूध पिलाती हुई और बच्चे का पिता मां का लद्दाख से लाया हुआ दूध दिखाते हुए
Delhi NCR

नवजात शिशु के लिए रोजाना 1000 किलोमीटर दूर लद्दाख से दिल्ली आता है मां का दूध

20 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पुलिस की वर्दी का रंग खाकी लेकिन कहीं सफेद भी, जानें इसके पीछे की वजह

20 जुलाई 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Concept Cars
Automobiles

खरीदने जा रहे हैं नई कार तो जरा ठहरें! जल्द ही सड़कों पर रफ्तार भरेंगी ये 14 शानदार गाड़ियां

20 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Attack: इन छह तरीकों से हमला करता है कोरोना वायरस, लक्षणों से करें पहचान

20 जुलाई 2020

हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: बसों में सफर हुआ महंगा, न्यूनतम किराया सात रुपये, जानिए कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

20 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

आखिर कितने समय तक फ्रिज में रखा खाना रहता है सुरक्षित, जान लीजिए नहीं तो सेहत पर पड़ सकता है भारी

20 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सिंधु नदी का इतिहास: चंद मिनटों में जानिए विश्व की महानतम नदी की विराट गाथा

विश्व की महानतम नदी है सिंधु, जो 1800 मील (2600 कि.मी.) लंबी है। जानिए सिंधु नदी के बारे में सबकुछ।

20 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट 1:14

20 जुलाई कोरोना वायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

20 जुलाई 2020

राजनाथ सिंह 1:03

जवानों से जयकारा सुनते ही जोश में आ गए रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, कहा- एक बार और लगा दीजिए

20 जुलाई 2020

वायरल वीडियो 1:16

तेंदुए से जान बचाकर घंटों तक पेड़ पर चढ़ा युवक, फिर बनाई वीडियो

20 जुलाई 2020

एस्टेरॉयड 1:15

पृथ्वी के पास से गुजरेगा लंदन आई से भी बड़ा एस्टेरॉयड, नासा ने जारी की चेतावनी

19 जुलाई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

सीआर पाटिल, जामयांग सेरिंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीआर पाटिल गुजरात भाजपा अध्यक्ष नियुक्त, जामयांग सेरिंग को लद्दाख की कमान

भाजपा ने गुजरात और लद्दाख के लिए नए पार्टी अध्यक्ष की घोषणा कर दी है। पार्टी ने नवसारी से लोकसभा सांसद सीआर पाटिल को गुजरात का नया अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है।

20 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
बीएसएफ
India News

बीएसएफ ने फिटनेस कोर्स के दौरान 160 किलो के जवान की मौत के मामले में दिए जांच के आदेश

20 जुलाई 2020

गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विकास दुबे मुठभेड़: दोबारा जांच समिति गठित करने को राजी यूपी सरकार, SC के पूर्व जज होंगे शामिल

20 जुलाई 2020

राफेल विमान
India News

इस महीने के अंत तक वायुसेना में शामिल हो सकते हैं पांच राफेल लड़ाकू विमान

20 जुलाई 2020

गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीजेआई ने बताया हैदराबाद और विकास दुबे मुठभेड़ में क्या है बड़ा अंतर

20 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय नौसेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारतीय नौसेना ने अमेरिकी नौसेना के साथ अंडमान निकोबार के पास समुद्र में किया युद्धाभ्यास

20 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

14 हजार रुपये महीना कमाने वाली 80 साल की महिला के स्विस बैंक खाते में 200 करोड़

19 जुलाई 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited