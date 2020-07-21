देश-दुनिया ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: कड़ी शर्तों के साथ 29 जुलाई से हज यात्रा की होगी शुरूआत

Liveदेश-दुनिया ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: कड़ी शर्तों के साथ 29 जुलाई से हज यात्रा की होगी शुरूआत
1,093 #COVID19 cases reported in Assam on 20th July, including 448 cases from Guwahati city. The total number of cases in the state stands at 25,092, including 17,095 discharged, 7,936 active cases and 58 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister pic.twitter.com/X1gvV7cnT5— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020
Assam: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspects an embankment damaged by rainfall & increased water flow in Buradiya river at Pokhura village of Nalbari district. Also meets locals affected by floods in the state. pic.twitter.com/nP816kh3CP— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020
1,076 new #COVID19 cases in #Bihar, tally 27,455, active cases 9,732; toll rises to 187 with 8 more deaths: Health Dept— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा ने गुजरात और लद्दाख के लिए नए पार्टी अध्यक्ष की घोषणा कर दी है। पार्टी ने नवसारी से लोकसभा सांसद सीआर पाटिल को गुजरात का नया अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है।
20 जुलाई 2020