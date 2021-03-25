केरल: लड़के ने की यूट्यूब वीडियो की नकल करने की कोशिश, हुई दर्दनाक मौत

Kerala: A 12-year-old boy died after he allegedly tried to straighten his hair using kerosene oil and a lit matchstick while trying to imitate a YouTube video in Venganoor of Thiruvananthapuram.— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021
