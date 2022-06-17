Maharashtra MLC Election: महाराष्ट्र एमएलसी चुनाव में भी वोट नहीं डाल पाएंगे मलिक और देशमुख, हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की याचिका

बता दें कि इससे पहले भी जेल में बंद दोनों नेताओं को राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान करने की अनुमति नहीं मिली थी। स्पेशल पीएमएलए कोर्ट द्वारा याचिका ठुकराए जाने के बाद दोनों नेताओं ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया था। लेकिन अदालत ने उनकी याचिका को सुनने से ही इनकार कर दिया था।
Bombay High Court dismisses the pleas of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Mallik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to cast their votes on June 20th for the MLC polls. Both of them will not be allowed to cast their votes.
