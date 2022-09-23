Bomb Threat : मुंबई में बम धमाके की धमकी, सांताक्रूज इलाके में एक शख्स को आया फोन

मुंबई में आज बम धमाकों की धमकी भरे कॉल किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। बताया गया है कि सांताक्रूज इलाके के कई लोगों को फोन कर इस आशय की धमकी दी गई है।

Case registered against an unknown person for making a bomb threat call to a person in the Santacruz area of Mumbai. Case registered under 506 (2) IPC on the basis of the complaint from the person who received the call. Location of the caller traced: Mumbai Police