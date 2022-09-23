Bomb Threat : मुंबई में बम धमाके की धमकी, सांताक्रूज इलाके में एक शख्स को आया फोन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मुंबई पुलिस ने इस मामले में अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ भादंवि की धारा 506 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने फोन कॉल करने वाले की लोकेशन का पता लगा लिया है। उसे दबोचने के प्रयास जारी हैं।
मुंबई में आज बम धमाकों की धमकी भरे कॉल किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। बताया गया है कि सांताक्रूज इलाके के कई लोगों को फोन कर इस आशय की धमकी दी गई है।
Case registered against an unknown person for making a bomb threat call to a person in the Santacruz area of Mumbai. Case registered under 506 (2) IPC on the basis of the complaint from the person who received the call. Location of the caller traced: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022
