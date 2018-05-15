शहर चुनें

वाराणसी हादसे के बाद आंध्र प्रदेश से दर्दनाक खबर, 23 लोग लापता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आंध्र प्रदेश Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 09:14 PM IST
boat carrying around 40 people capsized in Godavari River, 23 people are missing
अभी वाराणसी में पुल गिरने का हादसा देश को दर्दनाक तस्वीरें दिखा ही रहा है कि आंध्र प्रदेश से भी एक दुखद खबर आ रही है। गोदावरी नदी में एक नाव हादसे का शिकार हो गई है। जिसमें 23 लोगों के लापता होने की सूचना है। 



इस घटना में राहत बचाव का काम चल रहा है और लगभग 17 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। लेकिन नाव पर सवार कुल 40 लोगों में बाकियों का कोई अता-पता नहीं चल रहा है। 

घटना की ज्यादा जानकारी अभी निकलकर सामने नहीं आई है। वहीं राहत-बचाव का काम तुरंत शुरू करने का दावा किया जा रहा है। नाव आखिर किस वजह से दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई इसकी जांच चल रही है। लेकिन पहले लोगों की जान बचाना बड़ी चुनौती है। 

