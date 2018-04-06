शहर चुनें

सरकारी वकील की एक दलील ने सलमान की उम्मीदों पर फेर दिया पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर, Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 01:20 PM IST
20 साल पुराने काला हिरण शिकार मामले में सजा काट रहे सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की मुश्किलें कम नहीं हो रही हैं। सरकारी वकील की एक दलील ने सलमान को जेल में फिर रात काटने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है। 
