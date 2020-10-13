मंदिर पर संग्राम: राज्यपाल की उद्धव को चिट्ठी- कोई दिव्य प्रेम प्राप्त हुआ है या अचानक धर्मनिरपेक्ष हो गए

विज्ञापन

महाराष्ट्र में जगह-जगह मंदिरों को फिर से खोलने के लिए भाजपा द्वारा विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर और शिरडी स्थित साईं बाबा मंदिर के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच, राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे को चिट्ठी लिखकर उनसे पूछा है कि उन्हें कोई दिव्य प्रेम प्राप्त हुआ है या वो धर्मनिरपेक्ष हो गए हैं। इसके जवाब में सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे ने कहा है कि उन्हें राज्यपाल से हिंदुत्व का पाठ पढ़ने की जरूरत नहीं है। वहीं, भाजपा नेता प्रसाद लाड को पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं संग हिरासत में लिया गया है।प्रदर्शन के दौरान कुछ प्रदर्शनकारियों ने भारी पुलिस बल और बैरिकेडिंग होने के बावजूद मंदिर में प्रवेश करने की कोशिश की। हालांकि, पुलिस ने ऐसा होने नहीं दिया। जल्द ही प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया। पुलिस की तरफ से किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से बचने के लिए सतर्कता बरती जा रही है।भाजपा नेता प्रवीण दारेकर ने कहा, राज्य में शराब की दुकानों को खोला गया है, यहां तक कि होम डिलीवरी तक का विकल्प दिया गया है। लेकिन जो लोग अपनी मानसिक शांति के लिए मंदिर जाना चाहते हैं, उनके बारे में कौन सोचेगा? सरकार छोटे व्यापारियों के बारे में नहीं सोच रही है जिनकी आजीविका मंदिरों पर निर्भर करती है। ये सरकार अहंकार से भरी हुई है।वहीं, एक अन्य भाजपा नेता प्रसाद लाड ने कहा, हम मांग कर रहे हैं कि हमें सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर में प्रवेश करने दिया जाए। अगर वे हमें प्रवेश नहीं देते हैं, तो हम मंदिर में जाने के लिए अपना रास्ता बनाएंगे। यह एक अखिल महाराष्ट्र आंदोलन है क्योंकि हम चाहते हैं कि जल्द से जल्द राज्य के सभी मंदिरों को फिर से खोल दिया जाए।महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे को चिट्ठी लिखी है। इसमें उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री से धार्मिक स्थलों को फिर से खोलने का आग्रह किया है। राज्यपाल ने कहा है कि एक जून से राज्य में धार्मिक स्थलों को खोलने का एलान किया गया था, लेकिन चार महीने बीत चुके हैं, इस दिशा में कोई भी कदम नहीं उठाया गया है।राज्यपाल ने कहा, यह विडंबना है कि सरकार ने एक तरफ बार और रेस्तरां को खोल दिया है, लेकिन दूसरी तरफ मंदिर जैसे धार्मिक स्थानों को नहीं खोला गया है। आप हिंदुत्व के मजबूत पक्षधर रहे हैं। आपने भगवान राम के लिए सार्वजनिक रूप से अपनी भक्ति व्यक्त की।इसमें कहा गया है कि मुझे आश्चर्य है कि आपको मंदिरों को नहीं खोलने के लिए कोई दिव्य प्रेम प्राप्त हो रहा है या फिर आप धर्मनिरपेक्ष हो गए हैं। यह एक ऐसा शब्द है, जिससे आप नफरत करते हैं।भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा महाराष्ट्र के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। कार्यकर्ता शिरडी साईं बाबा मंदिर के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। इनकी मांग है कि राज्य भर के मंदिरों में श्रद्धालुओं को फिर से पूजा-अर्चना करने दिया जाए।भाजपा नेता प्रसाद लाड को पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं संग हिरासत में लिया गया है। इनके नेतृत्व में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा था। भाजपा की मांग है कि महाराष्ट्र के सभी मंदिरों को खोला जाए।महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी द्वारा सीएम उद्धव को लिखी गई चिट्ठी पर मुख्यमंत्री ने जवाब दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ने कहा है कि जैसा कि अचानक से लॉकडाउन को लागू करना सही नहीं था, एक बार में इसे पूरी तरह से रद्द करना भी अच्छी बात नहीं होगी। और हां, मैं ऐसा व्यक्ति हूं जो हिंदुत्व का अनुसरण करता है, मेरे हिंदुत्व को आपसे सत्यापन की आवश्यकता नहीं है।भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा पुणे में भी मंदिर खोलने के लिए प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। पुणे शहर के ग्रामदैवत तांबड़ी जोगेश्वरी मंदिर के बाहर भजन कर भाजपा ने प्रदर्शन किया। कुंभकर्ण की नींद में सोई सरकार का प्रतीकात्मक पुतला भी बनाया गया। भाजपा के शहर अध्यक्ष जगदीश मलिक के अलावा कई भाजपा कार्यकर्ता इस आंदोलन में शामिल हुए।