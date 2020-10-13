मंदिर पर संग्राम: राज्यपाल की उद्धव को चिट्ठी- कोई दिव्य प्रेम प्राप्त हुआ है या अचानक धर्मनिरपेक्ष हो गए

Mumbai: BJP workers protest outside Siddhivinayak temple against the state govt, demanding that all temples in Maharashtra should be re-opened for devotees.Protesters try to enter the temple amidst heavy police deployment & barricading pic.twitter.com/LZD8yTOObA — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
Maharashtra Governor wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeking re-opening of places of worship with COVID precautions— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
"I wonder if you're receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing re-opening or you've suddenly turned 'secular' yourselves, the term you hated?" letter states pic.twitter.com/BedTgTSP2d
Maharashtra: BJP workers stage protest outside Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, demanding re-opening of places of worship in the state.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
The party is holding similar agitations across the state pic.twitter.com/TrEf57M7CV
#WATCH Maharashtra: BJP leader Prasad Lad detained along with other party workers by police during a protest outside Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
BJP is organising demonstrations across the state today, demanding re-opening of all temples for devotees. pic.twitter.com/Q0U2hZm6Ie
As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (in file photo) replies to Governor https://t.co/Tw26tZ2r6B pic.twitter.com/VgCSXnhTlh— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
