BJP workers allege they were attacked by TMC workers during local body election in West Midnapore

भाजपा का आरोप- टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने बीजेपी वर्कर्स को पीटा, हाथ-पैर तोड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 09:48 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल
पश्चिम बंगाल
पश्चिम बंगाल में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के कार्यकर्ताओं पर मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। उनका आरोप है कि पश्चिम मिदानपुर में स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव अभियान के दौरान टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन पर हमला किया था। 
भाजपा नेता जॉय बनर्जी ने कहा कि टीएमसी पार्टी भाजपा से डरती है। इसलिए उन्होंने इनके हाथों और पैरों को तोड़ दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस दौरान एक महिला पर भी हमला किया गया है। इस बारे में वह गृह मंत्रालय को रिपोर्ट भेजेंगे। 



 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

