BJP workers allege they were attacked by TMC workers during local body election campaign in West Midnapore; BJP leader Joy Banerjee says, 'TMC is afraid of BJP. So they broke hands & legs of workers, also assaulted a woman.Will send report about this to Home Ministry' #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Y8ATFikz2R— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2018
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव में नेता ताबड़तोड़ रैलियां कर रहे हैं। अपने भाषणों से जनता को रिझाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। लेकिन भाजपा नेता और कर्नाटक में बीजेपी के सीएम उम्मीदवार बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने एक बयान देकर नई मुसीबत मोल ले ली है।
5 मई 2018