महाराष्ट्र निकाय चुनाव में भाजपा की बड़ी जीत, महाजन बोले- जनता ने विकास के लिए दिया वोट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 06:00 PM IST
BJP wins Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections 
भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र निकाय चुनाव में बड़ी जीत दर्ज की है। पार्टी ने जामनेर, देवरुख, अजरा समेत 6 नगर निकाय चुनाव में जीत हासिल की है। 
जामनेर की सभी 25 सीटों पर भाजपा ने जीत हासिल की है। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और मंत्री गिरिश महाजन की पत्नी और पार्टी उम्मीदवार साधना महाजन ने जलगांव जिले के जामनेर की प्रेसिडेंट पोस्ट पर फतह हासिल की है। उन्होंने एनसीपी की उम्मीदवार अंजलि पवार को 8,400 वोटों से मात दी।




बता दें कि गिरीश महाजन मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस के करीबी माने जाते हैं। हाल में राज्य में किसानों की विभिन्न मांगों के मुद्दे को उन्होंने बड़ी ही सूझ-बूझ के साथ हल करवाया था।

इस जीत पर गिरीश महाजन ने कहा कि 'जामनेर की जनता ने विकास के लिए भाजपा को वोट दिया। उन्होंने साबित कर दिया गया कि एनसीपी और कांग्रेस का जातिवाद का प्रोपेगेंडा अब नहीं चलने वाला। लेकिन हम आगे भी जनता के लिए ऐसे ही काम करते रहेंगे।'
