पुलवामा आतंकी हमले वाले दिन प्रधानमंत्री पर फिल्म की शूटिंग में व्यस्त रहने के राहुल गांधी के आरोपों पर पलटवार करते हुए भाजपा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष उस दिन सुबह के समय का फोटो जारी करके देश को गुमराह करना बंद करें, देश आपकी फेक न्यूज से तंग आ चुका है।
Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation.— BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2019
Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening.
Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn’t involved. https://t.co/qiAhUKrNdg
पुलवामा में 40 जवानों की शहादत की खबर के तीन घंटे बाद भी ‘प्राइम टाइम मिनिस्टर’ फिल्म शूटिंग करते रहे।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 22, 2019
देश के दिल व शहीदों के घरों में दर्द का दरिया उमड़ा था और वे हँसते हुए दरिया में फोटोशूट पर थे।#PhotoShootSarkar pic.twitter.com/OMY7GezsZN
यूपी में भाजपा से सहयोगी दलों की नाराजगी की खबर के बीच प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव मौर्य ने जोर दिया है कि अपना दल और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के साथ भाजपा का गठबंधन पहले की तरह जारी रहेगा और लोकसभा चुनाव में गठबंधन ‘73 प्लस’ सीटों पर जीतेगा।
22 फरवरी 2019