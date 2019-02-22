पुलवामा आतंकी हमले वाले दिन प्रधानमंत्री पर फिल्म की शूटिंग में व्यस्त रहने के राहुल गांधी के आरोपों पर पलटवार करते हुए भाजपा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष उस दिन सुबह के समय का फोटो जारी करके देश को गुमराह करना बंद करें, देश आपकी फेक न्यूज से तंग आ चुका है।

Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation.

Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening.

Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn’t involved. https://t.co/qiAhUKrNdg