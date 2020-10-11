विधानसभा उपचुनाव: भाजपा ने छत्तीसगढ़, गुजरात और झारखंड के लिए उम्मीदवार किए घोषित

Bharatiya Janata Party releases a list of candidates for the upcoming State Assembly by-elections to be held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha. pic.twitter.com/LV48wUHFEX— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.