विधानसभा उपचुनाव: भाजपा ने छत्तीसगढ़, गुजरात और झारखंड के लिए उम्मीदवार किए घोषित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 03:31 PM IST
मतदान (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
मतदान (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : iStock

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने रविवार को छत्तीसगढ़, गुजरात, झारखंड, मणिपुर और ओडिशा में होने वाले आगामी विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी कर दी है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

