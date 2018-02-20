अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   BJP President Dilip Ghosh releases pictures of Bengal finance minister with Mehul Choksi

भाजपा ने जारी की बंगाल के वित्तमंत्री के साथ चोकसी की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पश्चिम बंगाल Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 02:30 PM IST
BJP President Dilip Ghosh releases pictures of Bengal finance minister with Mehul Choksi
अमित मित्रा
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में घोटाला करने के आरोपी नीरव मोदी के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ खड़े हुए एक तस्वीर सामने आई थी। जिसके बाद काफी विवाद हुआ था। अब पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा ने राज्य के वित्तमंत्री अमित मित्रा के साथ मेहुल चोकसी की कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की है।
पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा के प्रभारी दिलीप घोष ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए दावा किया है कि यह तस्वीरें पिछले साल जुलाई में हुए बंगाल ग्लोबल बिजनेस समिट की हैं। अपने ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा है कि अब इसपर दीदी क्या कहेंगी? अमित बाबू इसपर क्या प्रतिक्रिया देंगे?

घोष के ट्वीट के बाद मित्रा ने जवाब देते हुए कहा- यह कोई सीक्रेट नहीं है। यह सूचना सरकार की वेबसाइट पर मौजूद है। क्या मेरा उनके साथ कोई निजी रिश्ता है? हालांकि समिट की राउंड टेबल जेम और ज्वैलरी रिलीज की तस्वीरें हटा ली गई गई हैं।

तृणमूल कांग्रेस के महासचिव पार्थ चैटर्जी का कहना है कि विपक्ष द्वारा असली घोटाले से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए ऐसा किया जा रहा है। इस मौके को भुनाने का काम कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया ने भी तृणमूल पर निशाना साधकर किया। इसी बीच ममता बनर्जी लगातार बैंकिंग घोटाले को लेकर मोदी पर निशाना साध रही हैं।

RELATED

mehul choksi narendra modi nirav modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

sasural simar ka actress Dipika Kakar boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim dances like a baarati
Television

कोस्टार से दूसरी शादी करने जा रहीं 'ससुराल सिमर का' की एक्ट्रेस, ढोलक बजाकर नाचते दिखे शोएब

20 फरवरी 2018

This Is Why Anushka Sharma Is Not Promoting Her Horror Film Pari
Bollywood

आखिर 'परी' के प्रमोशन में दिलचस्पी क्यों नहीं ले रही हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, वजह 'विराट'

20 फरवरी 2018

controversy on priyanka chopra dress in calendar
Bollywood

कैलेंडर में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनीं ऐसी ड्रेस मच गया बवाल, कांग्रेस ने कहा- 'संस्कृति के खिलाफ'

20 फरवरी 2018

kriarj entertainment producer prerna arora revealed that akshay kumar has 5 film contract with us
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' के बाद चमकी अक्षय कुमार की किस्मत, एक बार में मिला 7 फिल्मों का ऑफर, 1000 करोड़ कमाई तय

20 फरवरी 2018

See These Pen Images your Childhood memories refreshed
Weird Stories

बचपन की यादें ताजा करा देते हैं ये पेन, देखना चाहेंगे तस्वीर

20 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra talks about Priyanka Chopra relationship with Nirav Modi
Bollywood

प्रियंका के बारे में बहन परिणीति का बड़ा बयान, PNB स्कैम के आरोपी नीरव मोदी से रिश्तों पर कही बात

20 फरवरी 2018

riteish deshmukh shares sarcastic joke on neerav modi pnb scam
Bollywood

रितेश देशमुख ने ली नीरव मोदी की चुटकी, कहा- 'मैं अकेला बैंकचोर, जो फेल हो गया'

20 फरवरी 2018

box office collection aiyaary and padman
Bollywood

रिलीज के चौथे दिन ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर औंधे मुंह गिरी 'अय्यारी', 'पैडमैन' की रफ्तार भी हुई सुस्त

20 फरवरी 2018

Nobody Recognised Ranbir Kapoor While Strolling At Bhendi Bazaar In Mumbai With And Hussain Dalal
Bollywood

भिंडी बाजार में बाइक पर निकला बॉलीवुड का सुपरहीरो, कोई पहचान ना सका

20 फरवरी 2018

5 times when haryanvi singer sapna choudhary creates controversy
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी और विवादों का चोली दामन का नाता, सबूत हैं ये 5 केस

20 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may be send to usa for treatment
India News

मनोहर परिकर की हालत गंभीर, इलाज के लिए अमेरिका ले जाने की तैयारी

गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर की हालत स्थिर है। परिकर पैंक्रियाज की बीमारी के इलाज के लिए 15 फरवरी से मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।

20 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court ordered Rajinikanth wife to refund Rs 6.2 crore to a private company
India News

मुश्किल में सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की पत्नी, SC ने 6.2 करोड़ वापस लौटाने के दिए आदेश

20 फरवरी 2018

Karnataka CM Said, PM Modi is not speaking like a prime minister
India News

कर्नाटक के सीएम बोले- 'प्रधानमंत्री पद के लिए फिट नहीं मोदी, देश के मसलों पर नहीं खोलते मुंह'

20 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court to hear the petition filed by Actor Priya Prakash Varrier
India News

अभिनेत्री प्रिया प्रकाश को मिल सकती है राहत, याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए SC तैयार

20 फरवरी 2018

Nirav Modi lawyer said like 2G scam and bofors this matter will also collapse
India News

Punjab National Bank: 23 फरवरी को SC में होगी सुनवाई, नीरव के वकील का दावा- कुछ साबित नहीं होगा

20 फरवरी 2018

Arvind Kejriwal will attend Kamal Haasan party launch at Ramanathapuram
India News

कमल हासन बोले- AIADMK पार्टी का बुरा होना राजनीति को चुनने की वजह

20 फरवरी 2018

Strategic Forces Command test fired Agni II missile from Odisha Coast
India News

ओडिशा के तट से अग्नि-2 परमाणु मिसाइल का भारत ने किया सफल परीक्षण

20 फरवरी 2018

Junior donald trump arrives in Delhi for week long Visit
India News

दिल्ली: जूनियर डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने की रियल स्टेट डेवलपर्स से मुलाकात

20 फरवरी 2018

Amit Shah Said, A Government will come in Karnataka which will open doors to the South for us
India News

अमित शाह बोले- कर्नाटक की नई सरकार दक्षिण में बीजेपी के लिए खोलेगी नए द्वार

20 फरवरी 2018

Congress questions the silence of PM Modi and asked how Nirav and Choksi flee from country
India News

कांग्रेस का PM पर निशाना, पूछा- कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद कैसे भागे नीरव और चोकसी?

20 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

लुंगी पहनकर सुब्रमण्या मंदिर पहुंचे अमित शाह, 30 मिनट तक की पूजा

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह कर्नाटक दौरे पर हैं. उन्होंने मंगलवार को दक्षिण कन्नीड़ जिले स्थित प्रसिद्ध मंदिर कुक्के सुब्रमण्या के दर्शन किए। भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने मंदिर में पूजा की और आशीर्वाद लिया।

20 फरवरी 2018

venkaiah naidu says you want to eat and kiss then why need festival 3:02

बीफ खाना है, Kiss करना है तो करो, फेस्टिवल की क्या जरूरत: वेंकैया नायडू

20 फरवरी 2018

PNB scam: Know story of Nirav Modi main accused of pnb scam 3:19

जानिए, PNB को अरबों रुपये का चपत लगाने वाले नीरव मोदी की कहानी

20 फरवरी 2018

YOGA GURU BABA RAMDEV SAYS MODI GOVT WILL PUT NEERAJ MODI AT HIS RIGHT PLACE 1:34

नीरव मोदी द्वारा किए गए फ्रॉड पर ये बोले योगगुरु बाबा रामदेव

20 फरवरी 2018

INDIA VISIT OF CANADIAN PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS IN DISCUSSION FOR THESE 5 REASON 3:00

इन 5 वजहों से चर्चा में है कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो का भारत दौरा

20 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Punjab National Bank: Mehul Choksi was secret known to traders of Telangana
India News

Punjab National Bank: तेलंगाना के व्यापारियों को पहले से थी मेहुल के घोटाले की भनक

20 फरवरी 2018

PNB Scam: 'Gitanjali' CFO, VP, board members resign, website also halted
India News

'गीतांजलि' के CFO, VP, बोर्ड के सदस्यों का इस्तीफा, वेबसाइट भी ठप

20 फरवरी 2018

Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Group's 7 properties been seized after bank account attached
India News

चोकसी, गीतांजलि समूह की 7 संपत्तियां कुर्क, बैंक खातों को पहले ही किया जा चुका है अटैच

20 फरवरी 2018

7 Btech graduates have dragged mehul choksi into saket court for doing fraud
India News

7 बीटेक छात्रों के साथ भी चौकसी ने किया था फ्रॉड, कोर्ट ने दिए थे गिरफ्तारी के आदेश

19 फरवरी 2018

PNB scam: ED raid in 11 states, seize property worth 20 crores
India News

PNB Scam: ED की 11 राज्यों में छापेमारी, 20 करोड़ के साथ कुल 5700 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति जब्त

19 फरवरी 2018

Mehul Choksi stuck in 2012 also 75 ton diamond and gold import without tax
India News

पहले भी फंस चुके हैं मेहुल चौकसी, बिना कस्टम ड्यूटी अदा किए ही आयात किए थे कई टन हीरे-जवाहरात

17 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.