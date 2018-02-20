1.1Wht would Didi's comments now be on these pictures?How will Amit Babu react to them?Wht will the so called leaders of TMC have to say to the camaraderie & closeness that was evident between Amit Mitra & Mehul Chokshi during Bengal Business Summit organised in Mumbai on 4/07/17 pic.twitter.com/rTT6Vzou7t— Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) February 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर की हालत स्थिर है। परिकर पैंक्रियाज की बीमारी के इलाज के लिए 15 फरवरी से मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।
20 फरवरी 2018