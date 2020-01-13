शहर चुनें

BJP office in Asansol set ablaze last night, BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident 

पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा कार्यालय में लगी आग, पार्टी ने टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आसनसोल Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 09:54 AM IST
भाजपा दफ्तर पर अज्ञात लोगों ने आग लगा दी
भाजपा दफ्तर पर अज्ञात लोगों ने आग लगा दी - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के आसनसोल के सलानपुर गांव में स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में कल रात अज्ञात लोगों ने आग लगा दी है। भाजपा ने इस घटना के लिए तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.
