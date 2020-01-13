पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा कार्यालय में लगी आग, पार्टी ने टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप

Asansol: A BJP office in Salanpur village was set ablaze last night. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident. Police has begun investigation. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/wlYdr2qAle— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पुस्तक मेलों में किताबों पर चर्चा, पुस्तक विमोचन, लेखक मंच पर होने वाले कार्यक्रमों के अलावा जितने भी आयोजन होते हैं, उससे लेखकों में लिखने, छपने और चर्चा में बने रहने की एक नई ललक देखने को मिलती है।
13 जनवरी 2020