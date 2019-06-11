शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   BJP MP Dr Virendra Kumar to be the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha

भाजपा सांसद डॉ. विरेंद्र कुमार बनेंगे प्रोटेम स्पीकर, नवनिर्वाचित सांसदों को दिलाएंगे शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 12:12 PM IST
17वीं लोकसभा के लिए भाजपा सांसद डॉक्टर विरेंद्र कुमार प्रोटेम स्पीकर बनाए जाएंगे। वह नवनिर्वाचिता सांसदों को शपथ दिलाएंगे।
protem speaker lok sabha dr virendra kumar bjp mp प्रोटेम स्पीकर लोकसभा
Most Read

पत्रकार प्रशांत कनौजिया
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- किस आधार पर गिरफ्तार हुए थे प्रशांत, तुरंत रिहा करे यूपी पुलिस

उच्चम न्यायालय ने स्वतंत्र पत्रकार प्रशांत कनौजिया की याचिका पर सुनवाई की। उन्हें उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी और वीडियो शेयर करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात की तरफ बढ़ रहा है चक्रवाती तूफान 'वायु', चेतावनी जारी

11 जून 2019

बम धमाके के बाद मौके पर पहुंची बंगाल पुलिस
India News

72 घंटे में आठ लोगों की हत्या से दहला बंगाल, नहीं थम रहा सियासी संघर्ष

11 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

बंगाल: पेड़ से लटके मिले भाजपा-आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता के शव, पार्टी बोली- जय श्रीराम बोलने पर मार डाला

11 जून 2019

गुजरात पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है
India News

12वीं की छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म और ब्लैकमेल करने के आरोप में तीन गिरफ्तार

11 जून 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस्तीफे पर अड़े हैं राहुल गांधी, किसी वरिष्ठ को बनाया जा सकता है पार्टी का अंतरिम अध्यक्ष

11 जून 2019

मानसूनी बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मानसून ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, अगले कुछ घंटों में इन राज्यों में होगी झमाझम बारिश

10 जून 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

11 जून 2019

प्रफुल पटेल
India News

मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में आज फिर प्रफुल्ल पटेल से पूछताछ, कल हुई थी आठ घंटे पूछताछ

11 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमेठी से चुनाव हारने के बाद बंगला खाली करने वालों की सूची में राहुल का पता

10 जून 2019

