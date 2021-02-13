शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   BJP leader Babu Master injured after he was attacked by unknown persons on Basanti Highway

कोलकाता लौटने के दौरान भाजपा नेता बाबू मास्टर पर हमला, गाड़ी हुई क्षतिग्रस्त

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:57 PM IST
भाजपा नेता बाबू मास्टर पर हमला
भाजपा नेता बाबू मास्टर पर हमला - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले हिंसा की घटनाएं भी लगातार सामने आ रही हैं। इसी क्रम में शनिवार को बसंती राजमार्ग पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता बाबू मास्टर पर कुछ अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने हमला कर दिया जिससे वे घायल हो गए। इस हमले में उनकी गाड़ी भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार वह उत्तर 24 परगना में जिला पार्टी कार्यालय में एक बैठक में भाग लेने के बाद कोलकाता लौट रहे थे।
india news national bjp tmc west bengal assembly election 2021

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

