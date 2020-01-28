कर्नाटक के सीएम येदियुरप्पा का करियर बर्बाद करना चाहता है भाजपा आलाकमान: कांग्रेस नेता

Senior Congress leader HK Patil: BJP high command wants to destroy career of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. High command want to render him incapable by not providing him any support. Delay in cabinet expansion is slowing down development in the state. pic.twitter.com/KpDua5BI1G— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
पूरी दुनिया इस समय कोरोनावायरस से डरी हुई है। कई देशों में अभी तक इस वायरस के मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। हर देश में दूसरे देशों से आने वाले यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग (जांच) की जा रही है। कोरोनावायरस को प्रकोप लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है।
28 जनवरी 2020