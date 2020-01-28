शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक के सीएम येदियुरप्पा का करियर बर्बाद करना चाहता है भाजपा आलाकमान: कांग्रेस नेता

एएनआई, बंगलूरू Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 07:28 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता एचके पाटिल ने कहा है कि भाजपा आलाकमान कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा का करियर बर्बाद करना चाहता है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा हाईकमान सीएम को कोई समर्थन नहीं देकर अक्षम बनाकर पेश करना चाहता है। मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में देरी से राज्य में विकास धीमा हो रहा है।
bs yediyurappa hk patil bjp congress
