भाजपा से टिकट कटने के बाद भी एकनाथ खड़से ने भरा पर्चा, बोले- कभी दूसरों के नाम तय करता था

Eknath Khadse, BJP: If being loyalist to the party is a crime,then yes I am a criminal. In past 25 years from the times of Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde ji, I was the part of decision-making bodies in BJP Maharashtra. I decided tickets for others. #MaharashtraElections2019 https://t.co/Tvl1BfLMuu