From Rahul as the “PM nominee” to “Anyone” as PM nominee it seems this Monsoon it’s “Raining Prime Ministers”

But let’s not forget that PM is not just another two lettered word

“P” for PERFORMANCE

“M” for MEHNAT(मेहनत)



Now need I say Who Is and Who would continue to be the PM? pic.twitter.com/ZVAzoJKNBX