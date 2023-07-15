BJP: मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा के चुनावी प्रबंधन की कमान संभालेंगे यह केंद्रीय मंत्री, नड्डा ने सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर को बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दी है। तोमर को राज्य चुनाव प्रबंधन समिति का संयोजक नियुक्त किया गया है। नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर मोदी सरकार में कृषि और किसान कल्याण मंत्री हैं।

BJP appoints Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of the State Election Management Committee for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/5wO4EY2UTf

और पढ़ें

विज्ञापन